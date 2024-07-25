GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trump shooter searched Google about Kennedy’s assassination and other public figures before assasination attempt  

The FBI revealed the gunman who shot at former U.S. President Donal Trump searched for details of Kennedy’s assassination one week before the attack 

Published - July 25, 2024 01:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Trump shooter is believed to have searched Google for “How far away was Oswald from Kennedy?”

Trump shooter is believed to have searched Google for “How far away was Oswald from Kennedy?” | Photo Credit: Reuters

The gunman who shot former U.S. President Donald Trump is believed to have searched Google for “How far away was Oswald from Kennedy?”, the FBI director revealed on Wednesday.

“The shooter appears to have done a lot of searches of public figures in general … news articles and things like that,” Wray said, adding that images of high-profile officials and politicians found on the shooter’s phone were linked to the articles.

The shooter looked to be deeply interested in public figures, however, there is no clarity on his motivations for the attack or clues about an ideological motive.

The revelation comes as investigators try to ascertain what may have motivated the 20-year-old Thomas Crooks to mount an assassination attempt on the former president. The attack on Trump led to the death of one rallygoer and seriously injured two others.

Crooks himself was killed by a U.S. Secret Service sniper. The shooter reportedly carried two remote detonators for two explosive devices left in his car, which were not activated.

Crooks is also believed to have visited the rally site a week before the event, staying for about 20 minutes, and then returning on the morning of 13 July. He also flew a drone about 200 yards from the rally stage for about 11 minutes, using the device to livestream and watch footage, hours before the shooting.

(With AP inputs)

Related stories

Related Topics

internet / technology (general) / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.