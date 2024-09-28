GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trump says he will seek Google's prosecution if he wins election

Former U.S. President and Republican candidate, Donald Trump said he will seek the prosecution of Google if he wins the upcoming presidential elections

Updated - September 28, 2024 11:59 am IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
Donald Trump said he will seek the prosecution of Google if he wins the Nov. 5 election, claiming that the company only displays “bad stories” about him.

Donald Trump said he will seek the prosecution of Google if he wins the Nov. 5 election, claiming that the company only displays “bad stories” about him. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is the Republican presidential candidate, said on Friday he will seek the prosecution of Google if he wins the Nov. 5 election, claiming that the company only displays "bad stories" about him.

Trump, in his post on Truth Social, gave no evidence for his assertion about Google.

"It has been determined that Google has illegally used a system of only revealing and displaying bad stories about Donald J. Trump, some made up for this purpose while, at the same time, only revealing good stories about" Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Trump said.

"This is an illegal activity, and hopefully the Justice Department will criminally prosecute them for this blatant interference of elections," Trump said. "If not, and subject to the laws of our country, I will request their prosecution, at the maximum levels, when I win the election, and become president of the United States."

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump made a similar claim about Google in 2019, according to the Washington Post. He alleged in a series of posts on Twitter, now known as X, that Google favored negative news stories about him in the 2016 presidential election, according to the Post. Google dismissed the claims at the time.

However, in recent weeks, some supporters of the former president have renewed the allegations. In July, days after an attempted assassination of Trump, billionaire Elon Musk, in a post on X, accused Google of having a search ban on the former president.

Published - September 28, 2024 11:42 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / World / social networking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.