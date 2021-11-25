Truecaller’s new version brings call recording, video caller ID features

The new version adds the video caller ID feature, enabling users to set a short video that plays automatically when they call their friends and family.

Truecaller has launched a new version of its communication app, which includes features such as video caller ID, call recording, along with a new streamlined interface.

The Swedish firm’s ‘Truecaller Version 12’ for Android users also brings certain premium enhancements like call announce and ghost call that will be available to Truecaller Premium and Gold subscribers.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

“All these new features will allow people to enjoy and exercise greater control over their communication, offering a safe, fun and fulfilling experience at the same time,” Truecaller India CPO and MD Rishit Jhunjhunwala, said in a statement. “The app is faster and leaner, allowing for smoother operation and reduced battery consumption.”

Truecaller app’s interface has been redesigned with new tabs for calls and SMS. The separate tabs make it easier for users to access their calls, SMS and group chats.

Additionally, call recording, which was introduced as a premium feature, will now be available to all users on Android version 5.1 and newer. Using the call recording feature, users can record their incoming and outgoing calls. It’s an optional feature, so users will be able to start recording with a single tap after the initial setup process.

All the call recordings are stored locally on the device storage and cannot be accessed by Truecaller, the company noted. Users can listen to or delete recordings within the app or through a file browser.

Also Read | Truecaller reaches 300 million monthly active users

Furthermore, the new version adds the video caller ID feature, enabling users to set a short video that plays automatically when they call their friends and family. They can select from one of the built-in video templates or record their own video, making the calling experience more personalised.

Next, the two premium features call announce and ghost call. When the call announce feature is enabled, Truecaller will speak the caller ID for incoming phone calls out loud and while wearing headphones. It works for saved contacts as well as for numbers identified by Truecaller on both normal as well as data voice calls.

Finally, using the ghost call feature users can select a contact from their phonebook or set any name, number and photo to make it appear as if they are getting a call from that person. The app also allows users to schedule a ghost call if they wish to receive it at a later time.

Truecaller’s new features will be gradually rolled out for all Android users in India in the coming weeks and several other countries soon, the firm noted.