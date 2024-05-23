ADVERTISEMENT

Truecaller introduces AI-powered digital audio cloning feature

Published - May 23, 2024 11:37 am IST

Truecaller is partnering with Microsoft to allow users to create a completely digital version of their own voice.

The Hindu Bureau

Truecaller introduces AI-powered digital audio cloning feature | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Truecaller has announced its decision to partner with Microsoft to release a feature that will allow users to create a completely digital version of their voice. The feature will make use of the Personal Voice technology from Microsoft Azure AI Speech and it will be available to users with access to Trucaller Assistant.

Truecaller is the early access partner for Personal Voice. Additionally, a working demo for this new feature has just been showcased at the Microsoft Build conference in Seattle. While setting up the new Personal Voice feature from Microsoft Azure AI Speech in Truecaller, users will need to record a few seconds of their own voice.

To recall, Truecaller introduced its AI Assistant in September 2022 which allows users to automatically answer phone calls, screen calls, take messages, respond on their behalf and record the call for later viewing.

“By integrating Microsoft Azure AI Speech’s personal voice capability into Truecaller, we’ve taken a significant step towards delivering a truly personalized and engaging communication experience.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

The personal voice feature allows our users to use their own voice, enabling the digital assistant to sound just like them when handling incoming calls” said Raphael Mimoun, Product Director & General Manager, Truecaller Israel.

