Truecaller rolls out spam messages filter for iPhone

iPhone users can now filter spam messages on the Truecaller app.
Users can click on ‘SMS Filtering’ option under the app’s Settings button, Kunal Dua, Director of Product (Messaging), said in a tweet.
The update comes after “make the app more useful on iOS” feedback of users, including Dua himself.
The Sweden-based caller identifier also revamped its caller ID and spam detection feature on the iPhone to make the service more reliable for users.
Truecaller introduced a spam activity indicator for Android devices earlier in August.
India stood fifth in the list of countries most affected by spam messages in 2019, Truecaller said in a statement last year.
