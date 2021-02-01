Here’s how you can transfer WhatsApp chats to Telegram

Telegram has made it easy to move chats from WhatsApp for both Android and iOS users. It also introduced new features like new stickers and animations.

Messaging app Telegram said last week it has started supporting transfer of chat history from other messaging apps like WhatsApp and Line. This includes videos and documents in both individual and group chats. Here’s how you can do it.

iOS users wanting to move chats from WhatsApp have to click on ‘contact info’ or ‘group info’ page in the app, tap export chat and then choose ‘Telegram’ in the 'Share' menu. Users can also export chats directly from the chat list by swiping left on a chat and then clicking on ‘Export Chat’.

Android users can open a WhatsApp chat, tap on the three vertical dots on the top right corner and then click on Export Chat and choose ‘Telegram’ in the Share menu.

Messages will be imported into the current day, but will include original timestamps. All members of the chat on Telegram will see the messages, the Dubai-based messenger said in a statement.

Messages and media moved to Telegram will not occupy extra space, the company clarified. Users can also optimise storage space and control cache size by clicking on ‘Data and Storage Usage’ tab in ‘Settings’.

The app will also allow users to delete messages they send and receive for both sides, without leaving a trace. Secret chats, groups and call history can be erased for all sides at any time.

Telegram also added several other features to the app. Users can now check which groups have active voice chats from the top of the ‘Call History’ page. Users can also adjust the volume of individual participants to manage microphone levels. Adjustments made by group admins are applied for all listeners.

Other features include new stickers, Android animations and improved audio player settings.