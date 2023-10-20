ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota to adopt Tesla EV charging standard from 2025

October 20, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:29 am IST

Japan’s Toyota Motor, the world’s largest automaker by sales, said on Thursday it had signed an agreement to adopt Tesla’s electric-vehicle charging technology from 2025.

Reuters

FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen on the bonnet of a Camry Hybrid electric vehicle at a hotel in New Delhi, India, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo/File Photo | Photo Credit: ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

Japan's Toyota Motor, the world's largest automaker by sales, said on Thursday it had signed an agreement to adopt Tesla's electric-vehicle charging technology from 2025.

Ford Motor, General Motors and Nissan are among the other automakers that have adopted Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS), taking the Elon Musk-led company's superchargers closer to becoming the industry standard at the expense of the rival Combined Charging System (CCS).

The Japanese automaker will incorporate the NACS ports into certain Toyota and Lexus battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), including the new Toyota SUV that will be assembled at its manufacturing plant in Kentucky.

ALSO READ
U.S. regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition

Existing owners of Toyota and Lexus vehicles equipped with CCS will be offered access to an adapter to enable NACS charging, also starting 2025.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Tesla's NACS is widely available, with the U.S. Department of Energy saying they make up about 60% of the fast chargers in the United States.

The rival CCS system is backed by automakers including Volkswagen, though the German company has held talks with Tesla about adopting the NACS. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US