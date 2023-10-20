HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Toyota to adopt Tesla EV charging standard from 2025

Japan’s Toyota Motor, the world’s largest automaker by sales, said on Thursday it had signed an agreement to adopt Tesla’s electric-vehicle charging technology from 2025.

October 20, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:27 am IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen on the bonnet of a Camry Hybrid electric vehicle at a hotel in New Delhi, India, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen on the bonnet of a Camry Hybrid electric vehicle at a hotel in New Delhi, India, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo/File Photo | Photo Credit: ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

Japan's Toyota Motor, the world's largest automaker by sales, said on Thursday it had signed an agreement to adopt Tesla's electric-vehicle charging technology from 2025.

Ford Motor, General Motors and Nissan are among the other automakers that have adopted Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS), taking the Elon Musk-led company's superchargers closer to becoming the industry standard at the expense of the rival Combined Charging System (CCS).

The Japanese automaker will incorporate the NACS ports into certain Toyota and Lexus battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), including the new Toyota SUV that will be assembled at its manufacturing plant in Kentucky.

ALSO READ
U.S. regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition

Existing owners of Toyota and Lexus vehicles equipped with CCS will be offered access to an adapter to enable NACS charging, also starting 2025.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Tesla's NACS is widely available, with the U.S. Department of Energy saying they make up about 60% of the fast chargers in the United States.

The rival CCS system is backed by automakers including Volkswagen, though the German company has held talks with Tesla about adopting the NACS. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.