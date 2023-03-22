ADVERTISEMENT

Toxic content on Twitter lower than in-house estimates: Report

March 22, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST

Twitter shared an analysis which concluded that the reach of toxic content on the platform was lower than its own estimates

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Twitter logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The official Twitter Safety account on Wednesday shared the results of an independent assessment which concluded that the reach of toxic content on the platform was lower than Twitter’s own first-party estimates.

The Twitter Safety account said it had partnered with the unified customer experience management platform Sprinklr, which used an AI-powered model in order to analyse every English tweet publicly published between January and February 2023 while armed with a list of 300 English-language slur words.

ALSO READ
Twitter API access could cost $42,000 per month at minimum, says report

Around 5,50,000 tweets containing at least one word from the list were found. The analysis did not report on findings related to hateful images or symbols. Twitter also pointed out that Sprinklr’s definition of hate speech was narrower than its own.

“Our focal metric is hate speech impressions, not the number of Tweets containing slurs. Most slur usage is not hate speech, but when it is, we work to reduce its reach. Sprinklr’s analysis found that hate speech receives 67% fewer impressions per Tweet than non-toxic slur Tweets,” said the Twitter Safety account.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The news comes as The Washington Post reported the results of a separate study on Monday which claimed that antisemitic tweets more than doubled on Twitter in the months following CEO Elon Musk’s takeover.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US