Total partners with Google to deploy AI-powered solar energy tool

French energy company Total has developed a tool to determine solar energy’s potential of rooftops. Partnering with Google Cloud, the tool will help popularise the deployment of solar energy panels in households.

The tool Solar Mapper uses artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm to extract data from satellite images. AI helps facilitates sharper and quicker estimation of solar energy potential than present tools, the company said in an official statement.

The tool will also guide households to understand what technology would need to be installed depending on solar energy requirements.

Researchers from Total and Google Cloud took 6 months to devise the programme. At present, Solar Mapper is said to provide nearly 90% coverage in France.

The availability of the tool will expand all through Europe and the rest of the world soon, the team said. Solar Mapper will also expand its application to industrial and commercial buildings.

Total said this will help further its goal of becoming net-zero emission by 2050.

In September, Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai said in a video message the company has ended its carbon legacy, making it the first major company to do so.