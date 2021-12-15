Watch | The top searches on Google in 2021

15 December 2021 18:25 IST

A video on the top Google searches of 2021

Sports, COVID-19 and farmers’ protest were among the top topics that Indian users looked for and talked about on social media in 2021. While Indian Premier League and ICC T20 World Cup filled the top spots in the overall list of queries on Google search, ‘Covid19’ and 'FarmersProtest' were the most tweeted hashtags on Twitter.