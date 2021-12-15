Technology

Watch | The top searches on Google in 2021

The Hindu Bureau 15 December 2021 18:25 IST
Updated: 15 December 2021 18:28 IST

A video on the top Google searches of 2021

Sports, COVID-19 and farmers’ protest were among the top topics that Indian users looked for and talked about on social media in 2021. While Indian Premier League and ICC T20 World Cup filled the top spots in the overall list of queries on Google search, ‘Covid19’ and 'FarmersProtest' were the most tweeted hashtags on Twitter.

 

Also Read

From IPL to Covid: Here’s what India searched most on Google this year

Advertising
Advertising
 

Comments
More In Videos Multimedia Technology
science and technology
internet