Top gaming anthems revealed in latest Spotify analysis

November 30, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 11:11 am IST

J. Cole’s “No Role Modelz” emerges as the quintessential gaming anthem, resonating across playlists a remarkable 67 times.

The Hindu Bureau

Popular gaming anthems revealed in Spotify analysis. | Photo Credit: Reuters

In the dynamic realm of digital entertainment, the synergy between gaming and music continues to shape user experiences.

As per a recent report by Vegas Gems, a sweepstake casino, J. Cole’s “No Role Modelz” emerges as the quintessential gaming anthem, resonating across playlists a remarkable 67 times, underscoring its enduring appeal in the gaming community.

Travis Scott’s “goosebumps” and J. Cole’s “MIDDLE CHILD” secure second and third positions with 60 and 59 mentions, respectively, highlighting the dominance of rap in the virtual gaming soundscape. Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” and Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” complete the top five, solidifying the genre’s influence.

Drake emerges as the most featured artist in gaming playlists, boasting a staggering 1308 features. Accompanying him in the top ten are Juice WRLD.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Lil Uzi Vert, Kanye West, and Travis Scott, showcasing the affinity gamers have for iconic rap and hip-hop legends. Recognizable gaming soundtracks from League of Legends and SQUARE ENIX MUSIC also make appearances, indicating a preference for game-specific atmospheres in playlists.

Concurrently, on the broader Spotify landscape, the top trending songs on November 28, 2023, include:

1. “Lovin On Me” by Jack Harlow

2. “Greedy” by Tate McRae

3. “Agora Hills” by Doja Cat

4. “Houdini” by Dua Lipa

5. “Strangers” by Kenya Grace

6. “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)“ by Taylor Swift

7. “Water - Remix” by Tyla, Travis Scott

8. “Snooze” by SZA

9. “Standing Next to You” by Jung Kook

10. “MONACO” by Bad Bunny

