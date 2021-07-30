Technology

Tokyo Olympics | Games-related streaming app downloads surge

Olympic rings are displayed in front of the construction site of the New National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympics   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Downloads of Tokyo Olympic-related apps surged as fans across the world tuned in to cheer for their home countries as stadium visits were restricted due to COVID-19 protocol.

"With Covid restrictions in place, and fans barred from the stadiums, the need for mobile apps to stay connected with favourite athletes and to watch competitions has skyrocketed," said App Intelligence firm App Annie.

Apps with streaming rights saw up to a 13 times rise in downloads during the first week of the games, according to app intelligence firm App Annie.

During the first 3 days of the Olympics, fans from China were the most enthusiastic, followed by South Korea and India.

App Annie estimated that China saw the highest growth of 2270% in downloads, compared to the daily average of a week prior to the games.

India saw a growth of 940% from the daily average of seven days before the games. Sony LIV in India saw the most downloads followed by Peacock TV in the US.

The official IOC 2020 Olympics app has seen a steady rise over the last 2 months, with the biggest surge on July 25, 2021, according to App Annie.


