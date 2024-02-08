TOEFL test-takers can prepare with AI-powered platform, personalised insights

February 08, 2024 11:52 am | Updated 12:56 pm IST

Those studying for their Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) and preparing to take the exam online can use an AI-powered platform called TOEFL TestReady in order to get additional practice and personalised study tips, announced the test’s creator ETS in a post on Wednesday.

The TOEFL TestReady platform gives test-takers free and paid offerings including various scored activities, personalised preparation plans, study resources, and test practice with feedback as they work on their reading, listening, speaking, and writing skills in English.

“With the goal of elevating test takers to their highest proficiency, TOEFL® TestReady™ cements itself as the only comprehensive test prep platform currently available that leverages AI to offer personalized insights and targeted recommendations for a high-stakes English-language test to study or work abroad,” said ETS in its blog post.

Citing initial research, ETS said that higher scores on the TOEFL TestReady platform made it more likely that the test-taker would achieve a higher score in the actual exam.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“The platform is uniquely designed to bring all of a test taker’s performance metrics together and offer targeted recommendations and insights that help them close their individual skills gaps, while tracking their progress,” shared ETS.

The TOEFL iBT test is taken on a computer and evaluates the test-taker’s English language skills to see if they are qualified for international jobs and study opportunities.

Proof of an acceptable TOEFL or IELTS score is usually one of several requirements for study or work visas in countries such as the U.S., the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, even if the Indian test-taker was educated exclusively in English.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT