Today’s Cache | X admits defeat on Indian blocking orders; ChatGPT generates rubbish responses; Nvidia’s Q4 profit soars

X admits defeat on Indian blocking orders

Microblogging platform X has acquiesced to censorship requests made by the Indian government around the farmers’ protests at the Delhi border. X’s Global Government Affairs team shared a detailed statement on the Union government’s many requests to block content on the platform. While the company defended its users’ freedom of expression, they didn’t back it with any action taken to protect it. This is the first time Musk’s platform has spoken about the blocking orders from the Indian government. “In compliance with the orders, we will withhold these accounts and posts in India alone; however, we disagree with these actions and maintain that freedom of expression should extend to these posts,” the post stated.

A “pending appeal” filed against blocking posts in the Karnataka High Court has a hearing scheduled for March 20, a month after the last one. X has asked for more time to respond to a recent government affidavit in the hearing. But the post indicates that X will likely not do anything about the blocked posts. The company normally doesn’t publish executive orders from any government but the statement made around the Indian government was “essential for transparency,” X said.

ChatGPT generates rubbish responses

OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT has now fixed a bug that led the bot to hallucinate and respond with illogical sentences that didn’t make any sense. X users shared screenshots of the chatbot’s erroneous responses where the answers had become poetic but illogical word salads. The company admitted that ChatGPT was giving “unexpected responses” while also resolving the issue before the next day. The chatbot’s official account on X later stated that ChatGPT “went a little off the rails yesterday but should be back and operational!”

In a report, OpenAI stated that the incident happened after an optimisation introduced a bug that caused the model to select less likely words in order to finish sentences. A fix was rolled out after the issue was noticed.

Nvidia’s Q4 profit soars

Nvidia has posted stronger-than-expected results on Wednesday for its fourth-quarter with revenue more than tripling from a year ago. The company’s valuation has shot up over the past year due to increase in demand for their graphics chips used for artificial intelligence. The AI chipmaker reported revenue of $22.1 billion, up from $6.05 billion in the last quarter. The Santa Clara-based company made $12.29 billion compared to a profit of $1.41 billion made a year ago.

Analysts have said that Nvidia will face several challenges like global economic uncertainty, tech companies making their own AI chips and more competition in the segment. But the company’s market strength at least in the near future is here to stay. The company is expected to generate $24 billion for their next quarter results.

