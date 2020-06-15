Today’s cache | WhatsApp launches digital payments feature, and more

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is now allowing users in Brazil to transfer money via the messaging app.

WarnerMedia is simplifying its branding to make it easier for people to subscribe to its services like HBO Max and Now.

After a little over a year hiatus, Chris Cox returns to head products at Facebook again.

A financial website accused for violating Twitter’s policy against harassment has been reinstated by the micro-blogging company.

As Germany eases its lockdown rules, the European country is launching its contact tracing app.

WhatsApp launches digital payments in Brazil

Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Monday said it bringing digital payments to its users in Brazil.

Through this service, people can send and receive money to each other, and make a purchase from a local business that is signed up with WhatsApp.

In November 2019, the messaging company launched its catalog feature in to businesses using the WhatsApp Business app on both Android and iPhone in Brazil, India, Indonesia, Germany, the U.K., and the U.S. and Mexico.

In it, businesses could add information about price, description and product code. The data is stored in WhatsApp’s servers.

Now, with the payments feature, WhatsApp is creating an end-to-end e-commerce-like experience. It does not look like it is handling delivery, but it is just enabling users to connect with local small businesses.

The company plans to integrated the payment feature with rest of Facebook’s family of apps.

WhatsApp is also enabling remittances by allowing users to send money across ‘physically distant’ individuals.

“We’re making sending money to loved ones as easy as sending a message, which could not be more important as people are physically distant from one another,” the company said in a blog post.

“Because payments on WhatsApp are enabled by Facebook Pay, in the future we want to make it possible for people and businesses to use the same card information across Facebook’s family of apps.”

To enable these transactions, the platform is supporting debit or credit cards from Banco do Brasil, Nubank, and Sicredi on Visa and Mastercard networks.

WhatsApp is also working with a payments processors Cielo in Brazil to enable transfers.

The service is free for consumers, but businesses will be charged a fee similar to what they would pay when accepting a credit card transaction.

Chris Cox returns to Facebook to head products

Almost a year after he left the social network, Chris Cox said he is returning to Facebook.

Cox left the company in March 2019 over ‘artistic differences’ with CEO Mark Zuckerberg. One of the key disagreement between Zuckerberg and Cox before his departure was that the latter did not share the CEO’s decision on tying all of the company’s messaging apps.

After a hiatus of little more than a year, Cox will again take charge of the tech firm’s products division.

As Chief Product Officer, he will lead Facebook app, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, along with marketing at Facebook.

Before he left the social network company, Cox was overseeing Instagram, Messenger and Facebook, and worked closely with Sheryl Sandberg.

Cox was one of Facebook’s earliest engineers and the person behind the social network’s news feed section.

In a post confirming his return, Cox said, “Facebook and its products have never been more relevant to our future.”

“It’s the place I know best, it’s a place I’ve helped to build, and it’s the best place for me to roll up my sleeves and dig in to help.”

Cox is returning to Facebook at a time when the company is facing an unprecedented internal revolt over President Trump’s posts.

Zero Hedge account restored on Twitter

Admitting it made a mistake, Twitter restored Zero Hedge’s account that it suspended earlier this year, Bloomberg reported.

Twitter had accused the financial website of violating the company’s policy against harassment.

“We made an error in our enforcement action in this case,” a spokesperson for Twitter told the news organisation.

“Based on additional context from the account holder in appeal, we have reinstated the account. We have a dedicated appeals process for all account holders.”

The micro-blogging site had banned Zero Hedge’s handle after it posted an article querying the involvement of a Chinese scientist in COVID-19 outbreak. The article shared the name and personal information of the scientist via the account’s pseudonymous author “Tyler Durden” in January.

Zero Hedge said it did not violate any of Twitter’s policies when the account was pulled out initially.

Durden had shared a picture of the scientist at Wuhan’s Institute of Virology in the article titled ‘Is this the man behind the global coronavirus pandemic?’

WarnerMedia lets go of HBO Go app

WarnerMedia is simplifying its branding to make it easier for people to subscribe to its services, Techcrunch reported.

The company recently announced its HBO Max offering. That launch has put potential subscribers in a predicament to choose between the new app, HBO Go or HBO Now.

Previously, the media company was offering Go for cable subscribers, and Now for streaming subscription.

Now, HBO Max includes the entire HBO library and some extra movies and shows. And, this has most of HBO Go content in it. So, the company is shutting down its Go app.

This means, HBO Go app will be removed from its primary platforms as of July 31, 2020.

“Most customers who have traditionally used HBO GO to stream HBO programming are now able to do so via HBO Max, which offers access to all of HBO together with so much more,” WarnerMedia said in a statement.

Apart from sunsetting Go, WarnerMedia will rebrand HBO Now app and desktop version service to HBO.

Germany’s contact tracing app is now ready

The contact tracing app to track COVID-19 infections in Germany is all set to be launched this week, Reuters reported citing Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn.

“It’s coming this week,” Spahn told ARD television, but he declined to confirm German media reports that the app would be launched on Tuesday.

The contact tracing app uses short-range bluetooth to detect and contact people who are at risk of getting infected by coronavirus. It does not rely on a centralised database.

SAP and Deutsche Telekom are said to be involved in developing the app.

Germany will be lifting its travel warning for UK and other EU countries on Monday. In its place, the country is giving specific travel advice for particular countries and regions.