Today’s Cache | What the EU’s AI Act means to do; China turns to Malaysia for chip needs; Indian AI tool helps translate PM’s speech live

December 18, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

What the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act means to do

The European Union’s AI Act, though it may not be enforced for several years, is the world’s first AI legislation and could affect everyone from daily users to Big Tech giants across the Atlantic. The AI Act takes a risk-based approach which grades the potential negative consequences of AI technology ranging from low to unacceptable, so that they can be regulated accordingly rather than opting for a one-size-fits-all approach. Some strictly prohibited activities include governments using AI to give people social credit scores, or the use of AI for predictive policing.

However, critics have warned that if the AI Act is too stringent and restrictive, technologists and other AI tech entrepreneurs may choose jurisdictions outside the EU which better promote innovation and experimentation. In particular, there are fears that small businesses and start-ups might find it burdensome to have to comply with extensive regulations aimed at keeping Big Tech giants in line.

China turns to Malaysia for chip needs

As the U.S. clamps down on the flow of advanced technology such as AI chips to China due to fears that it may be used for military purposes, multiple sources have claimed that Beijing is looking to Malaysia as an alternative. Chinese semiconductor companies asked Malaysian chip packaging firms to assemble graphics processing units (GPUs), and several contracts have reportedly been agreed on. While these deals may not directly violate U.S. export bans and sanctions, they could be affected by such actions in the future.

Malaysia’s relationship with China is largely positive, and the country is also working to boost its share in the global semiconductor market. Other countries which are trying to increase their presence in the chip manufacturing sector include Vietnam and India. Advanced chips and GPUs make it possible for companies to build complex large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT. China’s internet giant Baidu this year introduced its own version of an AI chatbot, called ERNIE.

Indian AI tool helps translate PM’s speech live

When addressing the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindi-language speech was translated and relayed live to his listeners in Tamil. This was made possible by Bhashini, an AI-powered tool that facilitates translations between Indian languages. Bhashini was developed by the government, and tens of thousands of Indians added in data from their own languages in order to enrich its datasets.

While chatbots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard are capable of delivering basic translations in a matter of seconds, they are based on the English language by default and may not work for India’s hundreds of languages and dialects - especially when the translations are between these languages alone and do not involve English as a bridge. Projects like Bhashini are an attempt to fill this gap and make it possible for app developers to make digital tools in more Indian languages.