Today’s Cache | What Meta’s lawsuit against the FTC really means; YouTube promises to tackle deepfakes; India adds its 100+ languages to AI systems

December 04, 2023 11:06 am | Updated 05:39 pm IST

(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

What Meta’s lawsuit against the FTC really means

Though trade regulators are known for hitting corporations with charges and legal penalties, Meta shocked the sector by filing a lawsuit against the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which around three years earlier ordered the social media company to pay $5 billion to settle privacy violation charges. Meta’s action came after the FTC said it was looking to reopen the 2020 privacy settlement and also proposed changes to restrict the social media company from profiting off children’s data.

In its court filing, Meta slammed the regulator, claiming that it acted as both the prosecutor and judge. The Facebook-parent defended its right to a jury trial and also criticised what it called an “obvious power grab” and violation of due process on the FTC’s part. The latest set of proposed changes could hurt Meta’s balance sheet, as the company itself noted in its third quarter earnings report.

YouTube promises to tackle deepfakes

YouTube has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling deepfakes, with YouTube India Director, Ishan John Chatterjee, stressing that keeping up such content was not in YouTube’s interest and would not benefit any of its stakeholders. The YouTube official said that the company was complying with Indian laws and that it was in contact with the government. The response came as Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar observed that social media platforms were not fully aligned with the new IT rules.

A spike in deepfakes - manipulated digital content, generally made with AI - caught the nation’s attention as Bollywood celebrities spoke out about seeing their faces superimposed on the bodies of other people in often explicit video clips. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also acknowledged the gravity of the issue and has urged the media to educate the public about the dangers of such content.

India adds its 100+ languages to AI systems

With 22 official languages and more than 100 languages spoken by over 10,000 people each, India is a goldmine of linguistic data. However, AI-powered chatbots such as ChatGPT and Google’s Bard were primarily trained on English and thus largely serve English-speaking users. Indian tech firms as well as the government are trying to make up for this discrepancy by collecting data from speakers of languages such as Kannada and Odia.

The Indian government is working on the project Bhashini for open source language datasets, which creators can then use for their own products. Tens of thousands of Indians have contributed to this and other AI language dataset initiatives, allowing them to earn more money outside of their everyday jobs. Such projects do not only help preserve languages, but also encourage developers to create tools that can help underserved populations access government resources and services in their own languages.

