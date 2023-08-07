Today’s Cache | VCs prepare for an AI bubble; Meta’s fediverse ambitions; Elon Musk to pay Twitter users’ legal fees

August 07, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated August 08, 2023 09:19 am IST

VCs prepare for an AI bubble

Venture capitalists were quick to capitalise on the generative artificial intelligence (AI) boom this year and investors were just as quick to respond, as AI startups like Typeface, Mistral AI, and Hugging Face recorded multi-million-dollar funding deals. Other companies made headlines for high valuations and funding rounds - even if they did not have a working product to show.

However, VC firms and leaders are cautious after their experiences with the blockchain sector during the COVID-19 pandemic, where lauded companies and startups ended up crashing or facing liquidity crunches. AI startups know that it is easy to build product demos, but finding a dedicated customer base and convincing the market to use their product or service in a sustainable manner will prove to be significantly more difficult. Here is what some VC heads had to say about their approach.

Meta’s fediverse ambitions

The launch of Meta’s text-based social media app Threads was not significant just because of its status as a Twitter rival. Additionally, Threads marks Meta’s intention to join the decentralised social media ecosystem known as the “fediverse.” Under this new structure, social media users can communicate across platforms and move their accounts without having to delete and re-create new accounts every time. This is in stark contrast to X and Facebook, which are currently walled garden-type social media platforms with centralised control over the content viewers can see.

After Threads joins the fediverse, for example, its users will be able to interact with the users of Mastodon. Some other social media platforms which are part of the fediverse include photo-sharing platform Pixelfed, video-sharing platform PeerTube, Lemmy, Diaspora, Movim, Prismo WriteFreely, and more.

Elon Musk to pay Twitter users’ legal fees

The owner of X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk, has promised that if users face issues with their employers due to media they have posted or liked on the site, the company would fund their legal bills - without any limit. However, the billionaire did not share how to avail this service. Since his $44 billion takeover in 2022, Musk has reinstated the accounts of people banned for spreading misinformation, antisemitism, and white supremacy. While X’s advertising revenue has come down by around half, Musk affirmed that he would continue to speak his mind on controversial issues even if it meant losing advertising dollars.

Nonprofit organisation the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) claimed that hate speech has increased on the platform and said that Musk threatened the nonprofit with legal action because of its research.