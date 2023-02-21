February 21, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

Facebook wards off $3.7 billion U.K. lawsuit

Facebook temporarily fought off a collective lawsuit, valued at 3 billion pounds, filed over allegations the social media giant abused its dominant position to monetise users’ personal data. A London tribunal gave the proposed claimants’ lawyers up to six months to “have another go” at establishing any alleged losses by users.

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of the Facebook group, faces a mass action brought on behalf of around 45 million Facebook users in Britain.

Indian workers impacted by U.S. tech layoffs

The wave of tech layoffs in the United States at companies like Meta, Google, and Amazon have put Indian workers at risk who are in the country on H-1B visas reserved for “high skilled” occupations. Under the terms of their visas, workers who are laid off face the prospect of having to leave the country in 60 days unless they can find another job or manage to change their immigration status.

Indians represented about 75% of approved special visa holder petitions in 2021, according to the U.S. government, and industry estimates suggest they account for about a third of the roughly 200,000 tech jobs lost in the United States over the last year. As a result, thousands of Indian workers have seen their lives turned upside down in recent months.

Hackers install malware on GoDaddy servers

An unauthorised third party gained access to GoDaddy, a web host, domain registrar, and website building platforms, servers in its cPanel shared hosting environment and installed malware causing intermittent redirection of customer websites.

The breach first discovered in Dec. 2022 was carried out by the same sophisticated threat actor group responsible for attacks on the platform in 2020 and 2021. The company claimed that the breach did not result in a material adverse impact on its business or operations.