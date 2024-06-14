Today’s Cache | US lawmakers grill Microsoft president; OpenAI appoints former head of NSA; WhatsApp updates video call features

(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

US lawmakers grill Microsoft president

Microsoft President Brad Smith fielded questions about the tech giant’s security practices and ties to China at a House homeland security panel on Thursday, a year after alleged China-linked hackers spied on federal emails by hacking the firm. The hackers accessed 60,000 U.S. State Department emails by breaking into Microsoft’s systems last summer, while Russia-linked cybercriminals separately spied on Microsoft’s senior staff emails this year, according to the company’s disclosures.

The congressional hearing comes amid increasing federal scrutiny over Microsoft, the world’s biggest software-maker, which is also a key vendor to the U.S. government and national security establishment. Microsoft’s business accounts for around 3% of the U.S. federal IT budget, Smith said at the hearing.

OpenAI appoints former head of NSA

OpenAI has appointed Paul M. Nakasone, a former head of the National Security Agency (NSA) and a retired army general, to its board of directors, the company announced yesterday. The longest-serving leader of the U.S. Cyber Command and chief of the Central Security Service was nominated by former President Donald Trump to lead the agency from 2018 until February this year.

Nakasone joins the company’s Safety and Security Committee that was announced by CEO Sam Altman in the end of May. “Paul M. Nakasone brings world-class cybersecurity expertise to OpenAI’s Board of Directors, helping us deliver on our mission by protecting our systems from increasingly sophisticated bad actors,” the company said in a blog statement. The AI firm has been building a new Board of Directors and hiring executives since multiple former members resigned after Altman’s firing last year.

WhatsApp updates video call features

WhatsApp updated the video calling features across devices by adding audio support in screen sharing, introducing a new speaker spotlight feature. The instant-messaging platform also improved support for video call participants to up to 32 people. WhatsApp added screen sharing support for video last year, and with the new update the feature will support audio share alongside the screen. This will allow users to watch videos with contacts on a WhatsApp call.

The platform further expanded the limit of participants in video calls, increasing it to 32 people on a single video call. Earlier, the platform supported 32-people on mobile devices while Windows and macOS users were limited to 16 and 18 participants, respectively. The updates also introduced a speaker spotlight feature that will automatically highlight the participant who is talking on a video call and make them appear first on the screen.

