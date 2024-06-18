Today’s Cache | U.S. court to hear arguments against TikTok ban; Signal opposes EU Chat Control law; AI aces UPSC prelims 

(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

U.S. court to hear arguments against TikTok ban

A U.S. appeals court said it will hold oral arguments on September 16 on legal challenges to a new law requiring ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. assets by January 19 or face a ban. In May a group of TikTok creators filed a suit to block the law that could ban the app saying it has had a “profound effect on American life” after TikTok and its parent company filed similar lawsuits.

The hearing before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia will put the fate of TikTok in the middle of the final weeks of the 2024 presidential election. Earlier this month, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump joined TikTok and he has raised concerns about a potential ban.

Signal opposes EU Chat Control law

Encrypted-messaging app Signal argued against the EU’s proposal in the Chat Control law to scan messages on encrypted apps. Signal president Meredith Whittaker posted an official statement from the company on X against the bill saying “scanning is the same old surveillance with new branding” and that this “undermines encryption” while “creating significant vulnerabilities.”

The Chat Control law is a part of the EU’s move to fight against online child sexual abuse material or CSAM. The bill has been re-drafted after backlash from privacy experts and tech leaders warning about citizen privacy saying people now can consent if the material can be scanned before being encrypted. But several others like Whittaker have called the change purely cosmetic.

AI aces UPSC prelims

An artificial intelligence-based app, PadhAI, scored over 170 marks out of 200 in the UPSC preliminary exams in 2024. The app solved the entire paper within seven minutes qualifying well about the general score which usually remains under 100.

The app developed by a team of IITians took the exam in a public setting right after the UPSC preliminary exams in the presence of guests from the education sector, UPSC, and media professionals. The AI’s answers were also compared with broad AI models commercially available from big tech companies such as OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google by using answer keys released by top coaching institutes.