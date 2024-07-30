Today’s Cache | U.S. blames Russia for election disinformation; Apple used Google’s chips to train AI models; Google fixes glitch in Password Manager 

(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

U.S. blames Russia for election disinformation

Top U.S. intelligence officials say Russia, China and Iran are continuing to target voters in the U.S. with disinformation and propaganda related to the upcoming presidential election. Officials said Kremlin is turning to unwitting Americans and commercial public relations firms in Russia to spread disinformation.

The warning comes after a tumultuous few weeks in U.S. politics that have forced Russia, Iran and China to revise some of the details of their propaganda playbook. What hasn’t changed, intelligence officials said, is the determination of these nations to seed the internet with false and incendiary claims about American democracy to undermine faith in the election.

Apple used Google’s chips to train AI models

Apple revealed it used Google’s custom chips to train its AI models that underpin Apple Intelligence. In a research paper published by the hardware company, it shared that two key parts of its AI system were pretrained on processors designed by Google.

The move from Apple is rare considering the dependence that Big Tech companies have had on AI chipmaker Nvidia. Currently, Nvidia owns around 80% of the AI chip market with expensive graphics processing units (GPUs) that have been in high demand since the AI boom.

Google fixes glitch in Password Manager

Google issued an apology for an issue that prevented around 15 million Windows users from finding or saving their passwords. Google noted that the issue started on July 24 and persisted for nearly 18 hours after which it was fixed.

The search giant shared that the glitch was due to a “change in product behaviour without proper feature guard.” The company further shared that at the time it had implemented an interim solution under which users could launch the Chrome browser with a command line flag. Users were advised to restart their Google Chrome browser after the fix.

