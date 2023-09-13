Today’s Cache | U.S. accuses Google of paying to maintain its dominance; Musk not immune to testifying; France halts sale of iPhone 12 

September 13, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

U.S. accuses Google of paying to maintain its dominance

The U.S. Department of Justice said Google has exploited its dominance of the internet search market to lock out competition and smother innovation. The department’s lead litigator further said that Google pays more than $10 billion every year to ensure it remains the default search engine on the iPhone and on web browsers such as Apple’s Safari and Mozilla’s Firefox.

Google is facing the biggest antitrust trial in a quarter century in the U.S. where the company is accused of rigging the market in its favor by locking its search engine as a default choice in a plethora of places and devices. A similar antitrust case was filed in 1998 against Microsoft. Google could be hobbled if the trial ends in concessions that undercut its power.

Musk not immune to testifying

The U.S. government said former Twitter’s request to end oversight of its data privacy and security practices is meritless and that owner Elon Musk should not be immune to testifying about the company since has knowledge of the conduct being investigated. X Copr. had earlier filed a protective order that would prevent Musk from having to testify about the company.

The FTC has been watching the company for years since Twitter agreed to a 2011 consent order alleging serious data security lapses. But the agency’s concerns spiked with the tumult that followed Elon Musk’s October 27 takeover of the company.

France halts sale of iPhone 12

French regulators have ordered Apple to halt sales of the iPhone 12 for emitting too much electromagnetic radiation and to fix existing handsets. The ANFR, a French agency that regulates radio frequencies, said testing found that the model emits more electromagnetic waves susceptible to be absorbed by the body than permitted.

While the ANFR said its agents would verify that the iPhone 12 models were no longer being offered for sale in France, the World Health Organization states on its website, following a large number of studies, that “no adverse health effects have been established as being caused by mobile phone use”.