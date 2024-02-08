Today’s Cache | U.N. investigates cyberattacks by North Korea; OpenAI making software that automates tasks; Microsoft to train two million Indians in AI skills

February 08, 2024 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST

U.N. investigates cyberattacks by North Korea

The United Nations is investigating dozens of suspected cyberattacks by North Korea that have made $3 billion and helped further their nuclear weapons program, an unpublished U.N. report stated as reported by Reuters. North Korea was banned from conducting nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches by the U.N. Security Council. The report shared that North Korea had been developing nuclear fissile materials even though its last known nuclear test had been done last in 2017. North Korea’s mission to the United Nations in New York did not respond to the report. North Korea capital Pyongyang has also denied allegations of hacking or cyberattacks in the past.

The U.N. plans to release the report to the public later this month or early next month. North Korean hacking groups reportedly working under the Reconnaissance General Bureau (RGB), which is Pyongang’s main foreign intelligence agency, continued with the high number of cyberattacks, a panel of the independent sanction monitors wrote in the report.

OpenAI making software that automates tasks

AI firm OpenAI is reportedly working on a type of AI agent software that will be able to automate complicated tasks by taking control of the users’ device, a report by The Information stated yesterday. The software will be able to take care of online tasks like collecting specific data about a group of companies or book flights and make travel itineraries. The agent will also work with other apps. These AI assistants called “agents” intend to perform more personal and work tasks where the human can just command the software and doesn’t supervise the task.

OpenAI hasn’t confirmed the news yet. The Microsoft-backed company had released ChatGPT late in 2022 and popularised generative AI technology and large language models which are good at word-prediction tasks like writing poetry or emails.

Microsoft to train two million Indians in AI skills

During his visit to India, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that the company plans to train two million Indians in AI skills by 2025. Called ADVANTAGE(I)GE INDIA, the initiative is focused on bridging the knowledge gap around AI in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as well as rural areas. A part of Microsoft’s broad Skills for Jobs plan, the programme is its Responsible AI move.

To do this, the company has partnered with India’s Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as well 10 state governments to provide basic and advanced AI training to 500,000 students and job seekers in 100 rural vocational education institutions and training centers. The inclusive programme will also offer in-depth training in AI skills to 100,000 young women through 5,000 trainers in higher education institutions in these cities. Azure AI services will be offered to facilitate training. Microsoft will also spread the word about responsible AI and AI-related job opportunities for students in schools from remote and tribal regions.