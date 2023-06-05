Today’s Cache | Twitter’s Yaccarino set to take over as CEO; WWDC watchers await Apple headset; AI brings Beatles songs back to life

June 05, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

Twitter’s Yaccarino set to take over as CEO

Twitter’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino is set to officially take up her position today, reported the Wall Street Journal. The former head of advertising at NBCUniversal has brought on the SVP of Corporate Communications from her previous company, executive Joe Benarroch. Elon Musk, who owns Twitter, will focus on its development by filling other roles.

A week of changes also saw the resignation of Twitter’s trust and safety chief Ella Irwin. This announcement came around the time Musk strongly pushed to promote an anti-transgender video on the platform.

WWDC watchers await Apple headset

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference which is scheduled to take place today will see the premium gadget maker sharing updates about its present and future offerings. However, watchers are particularly excited to see whether Apple will reveal a virtual reality headset that could rival the headsets from Meta’s Quest series. While Apple itself is yet to formally announce such a product, reports of leaked technical specifications have led gadget analysts to believe that Apple’s headset could cost around $3,000 and be called the ‘Reality Pro.’

ADVERTISEMENT

You can follow the WWDC updates as they happen with The Hindu’s live coverage of the event.

AI brings Beatles songs back to life

Many fans of the Beatles were excited to experience their favourite musicians’ songs in previously unheard versions such as late artists collaborating with living ones, or remaking new songs with the singers’ more youthful voices. These fan-made renditions were possible thanks to AI and voice cloning technology.

However, critics have questioned the ethics of creating such media, pointing out copyright issues, the limits of good taste, or the complications involved in monetising AI-powered musical content. While voice cloning technology is still in its early days, generative AI tools are becoming cheaper and easier to use at lower costs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.