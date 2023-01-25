ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s Cache | Twitter’s falling ad revenue, ASCI’s updated ads disclaimer guidelines, and more 
Premium

January 25, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the Twitter logo. | Photo Credit: AP

(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

Twitter’s falling ad revenue

Advertising spending on Twitter Inc. dropped by 71% in December, data from an advertising research firm showed, as top advertisers slashed their spending on the social media platform after Elon Musk’s takeover.

The data from Standard Media Index (SMI) comes as Twitter is moving to reverse the advertiser exodus with the introduction of a slew of initiatives to win back advertisers, offering some free ads, lifting a ban on political advertising, and allowing companies greater control over the positioning of their ads.

ASCI’s updated ads disclaimer guidelines

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) updated its Guidelines for Disclaimers made in supporting, limiting, or explaining claims made in advertisements.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After a survey of 130 consumers carried out by the ASCI, new guidelines were shared which included the use of disclaimers being kept to a minimum. For TV commercials and digital ads, disclaimers should be clearly readable to consumers and there should not be more than one disclaimer, which should be restricted to two full-length lines and remain on screen for more than 4 seconds for every line.

NITES’s complaint against Wipro

Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a union of IT/ITes employees has complained to the Ministry of Labour & Employment, seeking an enquiry into Wipro’s recent termination of 450 employees in India.

The complaint against Wipro is seeking prompt intervention and support to safeguard the welfare, rights, and families of more than 450 employees, Harpreet Singh Saluja, President, NITES said in a letter on Monday, seen by The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US