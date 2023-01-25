Today’s Cache | Twitter’s falling ad revenue, ASCI’s updated ads disclaimer guidelines, and more 

January 25, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

Twitter’s falling ad revenue

Advertising spending on Twitter Inc. dropped by 71% in December, data from an advertising research firm showed, as top advertisers slashed their spending on the social media platform after Elon Musk’s takeover.

The data from Standard Media Index (SMI) comes as Twitter is moving to reverse the advertiser exodus with the introduction of a slew of initiatives to win back advertisers, offering some free ads, lifting a ban on political advertising, and allowing companies greater control over the positioning of their ads.

ASCI’s updated ads disclaimer guidelines

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) updated its Guidelines for Disclaimers made in supporting, limiting, or explaining claims made in advertisements.

After a survey of 130 consumers carried out by the ASCI, new guidelines were shared which included the use of disclaimers being kept to a minimum. For TV commercials and digital ads, disclaimers should be clearly readable to consumers and there should not be more than one disclaimer, which should be restricted to two full-length lines and remain on screen for more than 4 seconds for every line.

NITES’s complaint against Wipro

Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a union of IT/ITes employees has complained to the Ministry of Labour & Employment, seeking an enquiry into Wipro’s recent termination of 450 employees in India.

The complaint against Wipro is seeking prompt intervention and support to safeguard the welfare, rights, and families of more than 450 employees, Harpreet Singh Saluja, President, NITES said in a letter on Monday, seen by The Hindu.