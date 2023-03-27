ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s Cache | Twitter codes leaked, artists take AI to court, and smartphone shipments fall
March 27, 2023 02:41 pm | Updated March 28, 2023 08:44 am IST

Twitter codes leaked

Though Twitter CEO Elon Musk promised that some of the social media platform’s code would go open source on March 31, the company reportedly reached out to GitHub as it learned that parts of its source code were leaked online through GitHub-operated systems, according to a report by New York Times, citing court filings. Twitter reportedly asked GitHub to take down the leaked code, which the company did. Furthermore, the social media company wanted to track down the perpetrator, as leaking the codes allegedly violated company’s copyright policy.

Artists take AI to court

Artists have taken aim at artificial intelligence platforms that let users generate images in their style in a matter of seconds. Earlier this year, a group of artists filed a class action lawsuit against the AI companies DreamUp, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion, which let users generate images by typing in text prompts. The artists claimed that they were not compensated for their work used in data sets for the training of AI models.

A team from The University of Chicago has developed a software known as “Glaze” to help artists protect their work and keep them from being processed by AI tools. However, this may not be enough for human artists.

Smartphone suppliers see drop in shipment

Original Design Manufacturers to top Chinese smartphone brands see a drop in shipment, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. The firm stated that smartphone shipments from original design manufacturers and/or independent design houses declined by 5% year-on-year in 2022.

In its Global Smartphone ODM Tracker and Report, the research company pointed to the prevailing economic conditions, as well as lessened demand from Europe and China which led to a fall in shipments. However, the market share of outsourced designed shipments grew in 2022 when compared to the previous year. The leading companies overall were Longcheer, Huaqin and Wingtech, as they increased their overall market share.

