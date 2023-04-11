ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s Cache | Twitter and Substack patch up; Google faces more fines; and Apple PC shipments drop

April 11, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated April 12, 2023 09:16 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter and Substack patch up

Days after Twitter restricted users from engaging with Substack links, the platform has stopped warning users against clicking the newsletter links and is no longer censoring searches for the term “Substack”.

Over the weekend, Twitter had been warning users who clicked on Substack newsletter links with a warning that the site may be unsafe. Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, claimed Substack was trying to download a large part of the Twitter database for its own “clone” of the microblogging site. Substack is working on a feature called “Notes” to let users post short-form content that looks like tweets, which may be the clone Mr. Musk was referring to.

Google faces more fines

Alphabet-owned Google is facing fresh fines of $32 million over its anti-competitive behaviour, this time from the South Korean authorities.

The country’s Fair Trade Commission alleged that Google asked both large and small Korean gaming companies and Chinese gaming companies to launch their Google Play store on an exclusive basis for better response. A regulator also shared Google company communication as proof to claim that it viewed the One Store Co., a platform where users can also buy games, as a powerful rival and rising threat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple PC shipments drop

Apple’s global PC shipments were hit the hardest amidst a drop in global shipments of PCs. The company’s shipment performance dropped by 40.5% compared to the same period in 2022, a report from IDC said.

While overall global PC shipments dropped by as much as 29% in Q1 2023, other manufacturers like Lenovo and Asus also saw a decline of 31% each in shipments. The pause in growth is being seen as a representation or at least a temporary return to pre-Covid patterns which are expected to see an upside if the economy trends upward by 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US