Today’s Cache | Twitter and Substack patch up; Google faces more fines; and Apple PC shipments drop

April 11, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated April 12, 2023 09:16 am IST

Twitter and Substack patch up

Days after Twitter restricted users from engaging with Substack links, the platform has stopped warning users against clicking the newsletter links and is no longer censoring searches for the term “Substack”.

Over the weekend, Twitter had been warning users who clicked on Substack newsletter links with a warning that the site may be unsafe. Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, claimed Substack was trying to download a large part of the Twitter database for its own “clone” of the microblogging site. Substack is working on a feature called “Notes” to let users post short-form content that looks like tweets, which may be the clone Mr. Musk was referring to.

Google faces more fines

Alphabet-owned Google is facing fresh fines of $32 million over its anti-competitive behaviour, this time from the South Korean authorities.

The country’s Fair Trade Commission alleged that Google asked both large and small Korean gaming companies and Chinese gaming companies to launch their Google Play store on an exclusive basis for better response. A regulator also shared Google company communication as proof to claim that it viewed the One Store Co., a platform where users can also buy games, as a powerful rival and rising threat.

Apple PC shipments drop

Apple’s global PC shipments were hit the hardest amidst a drop in global shipments of PCs. The company’s shipment performance dropped by 40.5% compared to the same period in 2022, a report from IDC said.

While overall global PC shipments dropped by as much as 29% in Q1 2023, other manufacturers like Lenovo and Asus also saw a decline of 31% each in shipments. The pause in growth is being seen as a representation or at least a temporary return to pre-Covid patterns which are expected to see an upside if the economy trends upward by 2024.