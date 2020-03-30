Today’s cache | The spread of misinformation and more

The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed our day-to-day lives. It has shut more than a billion people in their homes and sickened over three-quarter million globally. While we access news and information on various online and social media platforms, it helps in de-cluttering mis- and dis-information.

We are tracking misinformation in the age of COVID-19 starting with Google’s banning InfoWars app on its Play Store. Then, Hungary’s controversial new law that allows the government to jail people for spreading misinformation.

Followed by, interviews of Facebook’s Nick Clegg, and Johns Hopkins University’s computer scientist on how they are managing misinformation. And lastly, how you can combat the menace of misinformation.

Google Bans InfoWars’ Android app

Search giant Google removed the infamous conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Android app from its Play Store on Friday.

The removal follows a video posted on the app that disputed the need for staying at home, social distancing, and quarantine efforts meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

According to Google Play’s metric, Infowars app had more than 100,000 downloads, and could be accessed by users over the age of 10. Google confirmed to WIRED that it removed the app on Friday.

The takedown by Google’s Play Store removes one of the last mainstream outlets for InfoWars’ content.

Earlier, Apple pulled several podcasts linked to Alex Jones from its iTunes in August 2018. Hours later, Facebook unpublished four pages associated with Mr. Jones on reports that videos posted on the social media giant’s site violated policies on hate speech.

YouTube suspended Mr. Jones’ channel that had more than 2.4 million subscribers on the same day.

Mr. Jones and his supporters maintain that mainstream bans such as these will only further the spread and popularise his content.

However, research shows actions taken by Big Tech firms will effectively cut misinformation and reduce hate speech.

Hungary set to pass law on spreading misinformation

Hungary is set to pass a new law on coronavirus. The proposed law includes imprisonment for spreading misinformation.

The bill will also introduce jail terms of up to five years for spreading misinformation, Guardian reported.

The proposed legislation does not have a time limit or sunset clause. That may be used to censor criticism of the government response indefinitely.

“This bill would create an indefinite and uncontrolled state of emergency and give Viktor Orbán and his government carte blanche to restrict human rights,” said David Vig, Amnesty International’s Hungary director.

“This is not the way to address the very real crisis that has been caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

While the opposition supports the bill based on the current emergency situation, it still seeks a time limit on the legislation. But the incumbents are clear to pass the bill without the sunset clause, claimed an opposition MP.

How is Facebook mitigating misinformation during COVID-19 outbreak

As the COVID-19 pandemic shuts more people indoors, netizens are gleaning more information that flows through their social media accounts.

Users are constantly bombarded with misinformation on conspiracy theories about coronavirus’ origin and phony cures to try at home

Facebook’s Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs and communications, said in an interview with NPR’s All Things Considered that the company will remove coronavirus-related information that has the potential to cause physical harm.

"So, if people say drinking bleach is going to help you vaccinate yourself against coronavirus — that is dangerous,” he said.

“We will not allow that to happen. We won't even allow folks to say social distancing makes no difference in dealing with this pandemic."

Through educational pop-ups and a new COVID-19 information center, the social media giant has directed more than a billion people on Facebook and Instagram to resources from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and regional health authorities.

On WhatsApp, users are given an option to sign up to receive health alerts from WHO. That also provides tips on preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Facebook has also donated $1 million to International Fact-Checking Network to expand the presence of fact-checking organisations on WhatsApp so that people can submit rumours they find directly to fact-checkers for verification.

Tracking information flow on public health in social media

An associate professor and his team of researchers at the Johns Hopkins University recently launched a social media for public health website.

Dr. Mark Dredze and his team aim to combat misinformation, support messaging from public health organisation and track information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It's critical to use social media to understand what kind of information is being shared and what people believe in order to ensure effective policy,” Dr. Dredze said in an interview to the Hub, the University’s news center.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) adapts its messaging based on the information people share on their social media, he added.

For instance, the CDC saw a surge in the number of people discussing a drug that can help cure COVID-19.

The CDC team crafted a message that warned the public of the dangers in using unapproved drugs.

Dr. Dredze sees social media evolving with this pandemic as the platform is becoming a tool reinforce collective action. For example, social distancing and self-quarantine messages sent around social media are generating good information.

On the pitfalls of the social platforms, Dr. Dredze sees sharing rumours and misinformation have a negative impact on messaging.

He cited an example of receiving a forwarded picture of tanks in San Diego. The post claimed that the U.S. Army and the National Guard are deployed to enforce quarantine. The message was false as there aren’t any tanks in San Deigo.

As a rule of thumb, he recommends users to first check the source of information on the messages they receive.

“Be sceptical and consult a trusted authority,” he said.

How to combat COVID-19 misinformation

None of us are immune to misinformation on COVID-19 that is spreading as the coronavirus itself. From that suggestion to holding your breath for 10 seconds to a hot water bath that can kill the virus, we are pounded by unsubstantiated information.

Most recently, the claim that the antimalarial chloroquine is a miracle drug made U.S. President Donald Trump call it “a tremendous breakthrough.” A man from Arizona drank it on the advise of the President, and later died.

The jury is still out on the efficacy of the “so-called” miracle drug.

So, here are some suggestion from The Atlantic on what you can do when a friend or family member sends you information about the coronavirus:

Consider the source: Examine the message before passing it on or accepting it as fact. Check it against trusted authorities such as WHO or CDC.

Check your own biases: Our minds tend to look for information that confirms what we already believe. This is called a filter bubble, which leads to inaccurate conclusions. So, try switching to an information flow that is opposite to your world view. This will provide an alternative perspective

Be empathetic: When confronting the message, the messenger may get more convinced of the truth of their belief. So, it helps to be helpful than being right. So, respond gently and allow for people to discover the facts for themselves.