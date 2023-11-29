Today’s Cache | Sports Illustrated hit by AI experiment mishap; Google exec advocates innovation in AI legal framework; Okta, OpenAI’s provider, faces cyber attack fallout

November 29, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

Sports Illustrated hit by AI experiment mishap

In the burgeoning era of artificial intelligence, media integrity faces a new challenge as Computer-generated writers contribute to narratives. Sports Illustrated recently grappled with a compromised standing, dismissing a content provider for publishing articles under fictitious bylines.

The publication refuted claims that these stories were AI-generated, emphasizing a commitment to transparency. This incident follows AI mishaps at Gannett and CNET, highlighting the pitfalls of experimenting with technology in journalism. As companies navigate this transformative landscape, concerns about job displacement intensify.

Media’s core values of truth and transparency collide with the temptation to conceal AI involvement. According to Tom Rosenstiel, a University of Maryland professor specializing in journalism ethics, the key lies not in AI experimentation but in transparent disclosure, cautioning against poorly executed attempts to hide technological influences.

Google exec advocates innovation in AI legal framework

Google’s Chief Legal Officer, Kent Walker, emphasized the critical role of AI regulations in fostering innovation, urging the European Union (EU) to prioritize thoughtful, effective rules. As EU countries and lawmakers finalize a draft proposal by December 6, Walker highlighted a key issue—the governance of foundation models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

In a speech at the European Business Summit, he urged Europe to pursue the best AI regulations rather than rushing into the first set. Walker stressed the need for a balanced approach, avoiding excessive micromanagement while holding actors accountable for violating public trust.

He called for nuanced trade-offs between security and openness, data access and privacy, and explainability and accuracy. Walker advocated for proportionate, risk-based rules that leverage existing regulations, fostering business confidence and continued investment in AI innovation.

Okta, OpenAI’s provider, faces cyber attack fallout

Okta revealed a recent network breach, disclosing that hackers accessed data on all users of its customer support system two months ago. The San Francisco-based company confirmed the unauthorized download of a report containing client names and email addresses. In October, Okta’s shares declined as certain hackers gained access to uploaded files.

While the company hasn’t detected active exploitation, it cautioned customers about an elevated security risk for phishing and social engineering. Okta’s proactive notification underscores the ongoing challenges in safeguarding sensitive user information amid escalating cyber threats.