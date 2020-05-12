Today’s cache | Sony AI to build avatar robots, Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet, and more

Sony AI and avatarin have agreed jointly build remote-controlled avatar robots. These robots will be deployed in various situations of everyday life, including at offices, stores and homes.

Sony, ANA Group to jointly build remote controlled robots

Sony AI and ANA Group’s avatarin have agreed on Monday to develop next-generation remote-controlled avatar robots by combining the AI and robotic capabilities of both the companies.

Per the agreement, Sony AI will provide AI, robotics and sensor technology, and avatarin will develop avatar robots that can be remotely controlled by computers.

The two companies expect their robots to play a critical role in situations where autonomous robots have barriers to safety and cost-effective deployment

The next generation robots will be built to be used in offices, stores and homes.

“Through collaboration with avatarin, Sony AI aims to establish a new social foundation for avatars and raise the level of social life,” Hiroaki Kitano, CEO of Sony AI said.

Both avatarin and Sony AI are new startups within ANA Group and Sony Group, respectively. They share the same founding date of April 1st, 2020.

avatarin and its robotic avatar platform “will enable anyone to connect with remote, real-world avatar systems to transport their senses, consciousness, and skills to anywhere in the world,” Akira Fukabori, CEO of avatarin inc. said.

Lenovo launches Chromebook Duet

Lenovo launched on Monday one of its thinnest and lightest Chromebook Duet for sale in north America.

The Chromebook Duet has a 10.1-inch screen, and comes with a 2-in-1 detachable laptop-type keyboard. The device runs on Chrome OS with seamless automatic updates for up to eight years.

This product from Lenovo can transform from a laptop into a tablet with an easily detachable keypad. It also comes with a 10-hour battery life.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is also compatible with USI Stylus pens, in case users want to take down notes.

The device gives an engaging browsing and gaming experience with a 1920X1200 IPS all-screen FHD display with 400 nits, dual speakers and dual mics. And it is priced at $279.

Hacker group sells millions of user data on dark web

A hacker group claims to have breached ten companies’ databases and is selling their user information on the dark web, ZDNet reported.

The group, going by the name ShinyHunters, was recently in the news for leaking Indonesia’s largest online store Tokopedia’s customers’ data.

They had initially leaked 15 million user data online for free, and later put up the entire database, 91 million user records, on sale for $5,000.

This same group claims to have stolen databases from ten organisations, including an online dating app, health magazine, food delivery service and online newspaper, to list a few.

The entire list of databases totals to 73.2 million user records. The hacker is selling them for $18,000, each database.

The group has shared samples of the stolen databases, which have been verified by ZDNet.

Among the victim organisations, only Chatbooks, a printing service company, confirmed the breach and formally announced it on their website.

Twitch’s new digital gift cards

Video streaming platform Twitch announced on Tuesday that it is selling digital gift cards to buy items listed on its service.

Twitch is a free service, so some of the ways the digital gift cards can used are for buying subscriptions to channels and paying for ‘Bits,’ the platform’s virtual currency.

The cards are available in $25, $50, $100 and $200 denominations, and can be shared via email or text message.

The cards are currently available only for users in the US, and they can be bought at Best Buy and GameStop. Twitch gift cards don’t have an expiry date.

Slack’s updated new app for iPhone

Slack launched a redesigned iPhone app with a new navigation bar at the bottom of the app, TheVerge reported.

“Previously, it was complicated to get to the four main things people do on mobile,” Slack said in the App Store update notes.

“We’ve fixed this with a new nifty navigation bar at the bottom of the app.”

The navigation bar contains a Home view for your sidebar, DMs, (most recent first), Mentions (for quick catch ups), and You (because you’re great) (and also because setting your status/preferences on mobile needed to be easier).”

The new look appears similar to the Android redesign rolled out on May 5.

The update includes a floating compose button and the ability to order channels in the “Home” tab, similar to ordering channels in Slack’s recent desktop redesign.

The swiping feature has changed. Now, swiping right will reveal workspace and preference, and left swipe will take you back to the last conversation you were in.