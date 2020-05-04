Today’s cache | Silver Lake invests $750 million in Jio, Data sold on dark web, and more

It’s raining money for Reliance Jio. Two weeks after the Facebook investment, Jio gets $750 million from a technology-focused investor Silver Lake.

Hacked personal data from Zoom user logins and an Indonesian ecommerce firm are on sale in the dark web.

Reliance Jio’s COVID-19 symptom checker is in the news for security lapse as a part of its database was exposed to online without password.

Finally, Nvidia’s chief scientist designs a ventilator for $400.

Nvidia’s top scientist designs open source ventilator

Nvidia’s chief scientist Bill Dally released last week an open source design for a low-cost, easy-to-assemble mechanical ventilator.

Dally designed the ventilator using off-the-shelf parts for a total cost of $400. Traditional ventilators can cost more than $20,000.

Dally holds more than 120 patents, and has had teaching and research stints at Caltech, MIT and Stanford, where he chaired the computer science department.

His ventilator is built around just two easily sourced, key components - - a proportional solenoid valve and a microcontroller to regulate the flow of gas through the vale to the patient.

Dally bought a solenoid valve online and pulled out the microcontroller of a home cooling system to make the ventilator.

Dally’s aim was to build the “simplest possible” ventilator, Nvidia said in a blog post.

On April 4, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang saw the working model of the ventilator in a video shared by Dally.

In the video, the device slowly inflated and deflated a rubber glove. According to a company statement, Jensen said: “It works!”

To drive the project forward, Dally turned to few other prominent experts in autonomous vehicles, robotics, medical practitioners and an anaesthesiologist, to test the devices capabilities.

On April 17, Dr. David Gaba, a top expert in immersive and simulation-based learning, tested a prototype on a lung simulator, modelling normal and two levels of COVID-19 lung disease with a wide variety of ventilator settings.

It worked as expected, Dally said in a blog post.

The device’s pneumatic components can be bolted together in 5 minutes, and the entire ventilator can be attached to a simple display and slid into a compact Pelican carrying case, he added.

Sensors attached to the device can monitor airflow, control pressure and enable patient-initiated breathing.

Dally’s now in the process of navigating the paperwork needed for emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company said.

Security lapse at Reliance Jio’s symptom checker database

Just before the lockdown was announced in India, Reliance Jio launched its coronavirus self-test symptom checker in late March.

The symptom checker allows anyone to record and check if they have COVID-19 symptoms via their phone or Jio website.

The database has millions of logs and records from April 17 to until over the past weekend, when it was taken offline, TechCrunch reported.

A security lapse has now exposed one of the symptom checker’s core databases to the web without password, the report said.

The exposure came to light after a security researcher found the database online on May 1. On the tip, Techcrunch had reached out to Jio. The telecom company quickly pulled the database offline.

“We have taken immediate action,” said Jio spokesperson Tushar Pania.

“The logging server was for monitoring performance of our website, intended for the limited purpose of people doing a self-check to see if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.”

The database has information on self-test logs and personal information. The data also has information of the person’s user agent, a brief info on user’s browser version and OS.

Some of the data also includes user’s location, but only if they had given the checker access to their phone location data or browser.

From a sample data, TechCrunch had found thousands of users’ precise geolocation from across India. With this information, it was able to identify people’s homes with the map coordinates data available in the database.

Zoom logins on sale on dark web

Hackers have put over half a million Zoom login details for sale on the dark web, the Sunday Times reported.

The logins are on sale for a pence (1.25 cents) each. They were discovered and purchased by Cyble, a cybersecurity intelligence company, the paper said.

The cybersecurity firm bought the logins via the Telegram messaging service from a Russian-speaking seller. As Telegram allows anonymous messaging, the identity of the seller could not be known.

Zoom has hired intelligence firms to find the passwords dumps and tools used by hackers to create them, the company’s spokesperson said in a statement.

“We continue to investigate, are locking accounts we have found to be compromised, asking users to change their passwords to something more secure, and are looking at implementing additional technology solutions to bolster our efforts,” the spokesperson said.

Silver Lake picks $750 million stake in Reliance Jio

Silicon Valley private equity firm Silver Lake has agreed to invest $750 million in Reliance Jio.

The deal values Jio at $65 billion , a 12.5% premium on the valuation made by Facebook a couple weeks ago.

The social networking giant bought 10% stake at $5.7 billion in Mukesh Ambani’s digital services company two weeks earlier.

Silver Lake is a technology-focused investor with over $40 billion in assets under management.

In April, the company invested in travel and hospitality-related companies. It bought minority stakes in Expedia and Airbnb; both deals total about $2 billion investment.

For Reliance Jio, this investment is an endorsement from Silver Lake about Mr. Ambani’s ambition to create an Indian tech company.

“Silver Lake has an outstanding record of being a valuable partner for leading technology companies, globally,” Mr. Ambani said.

Silver Lake has investments in Alibaba, Ant Financial, Alphabet’s Verily and Waymo units, Dell technologies, Twitter and other global technology leaders.

“Jio Platforms has brought extraordinary engineering capabilities to bear on bringing the power of low-cost digital services to a mass consumer and small businesses population,” Egon Durban, Co-CEO and Managing Partner of Silver Lake, said.

Indonesia’s Tokopedia probes data leaks

Indonesia’s largest e-commerce platform Tokopedia said it was investigating an attempted hack, Reuters reported.

The company claims that information of millions of its customers had been leaked online.

“We found that there had been an attempt to steal data from Tokopedia users,” a spokesman for the company said in a statement on Saturday.

“At this moment, we continue to investigate further into this matter and there is no additional information that we can share,” it added.

Crucial information such as passwords remain protected behind encryption, according to the company.

A data breach monitoring firm, Under the Breach, tweeted screenshots from an unnamed person who claims to have acquired personal details of 15 million Tokopedia users during a March 2020 hack.

The screenshots show names, emails and birthdays of users.

On Sunday, the hacker had updated the post to offer the details of 91 million users for “$5,000 on the Darknet.”