Today’s Cache | Pegasus Spyware poses threat to Indian press; Google settles $5 billion privacy lawsuit; Huawei anticipates revenue surge

December 29, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

Pegasus targets Indian journalists

The Washington Post and Amnesty International recently disclosed that Pegasus spyware, attributed to the Israeli company NSO, reportedly targeted journalists in India. Amnesty’s Security Lab uncovered Pegasus traces on the phones of Siddharth Varadarajan from The Wire and Anand Mangnale from OCCRP following Apple’s security alert in October 2023. The attack utilized the “BLASTPAST” exploit, involving Apple HomeKit and iMessage. Notably, a “zero-click exploit” enabled Pegasus installation without user interaction.

Both journalists allegedly fell victim to the same email address. NSO maintained its technology serves vetted law enforcement, asserting no visibility into targets. The Pegasus Project in 2021 implicated Pegasus in surveilling Indian figures. Despite allegations of mass surveillance, the Supreme Court committee faced government non-cooperation, citing national security concerns in response to activists’ demands.

Google settles $5 billion privacy lawsuit

Google has agreed to settle a lawsuit alleging it secretly tracked the internet use of millions who believed their browsing was private. US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, has postponed the proposed class action trial set for February 5, 2024, after Google and consumers’ lawyers reached a preliminary settlement. The lawsuit sought at least $5 billion, and though settlement terms are undisclosed, both parties agreed to a binding term sheet through mediation.

A formal settlement is expected for court approval by February 24, 2024. Plaintiffs claimed Google’s analytics, cookies, and apps allowed tracking in “Incognito” or “private” browsing modes, turning Google into an “unaccountable trove of information.” In August, Rogers rejected Google’s attempt to dismiss the lawsuit, questioning if Google made a legally binding promise not to collect users’ data in private mode, citing Google’s privacy policy and statements suggesting data collection limits.

Huawei anticipates revenue surge

Chinese tech giant Huawei anticipates reporting revenue exceeding 700 billion yuan ($98.5 billion) for 2023, indicating a 9% year-over-year growth from the 2022 figure of 642.3 billion yuan. This suggests a rebound from the impact of US sanctions in 2019, which restricted access to crucial global technologies. Rotating chairman Ken Hu expressed gratitude to partners and the Huawei team, noting resilience through challenges.

The internal message highlighted the strong performance of Huawei’s device business segment, particularly smartphones, exceeding expectations in 2023. Despite past struggles, Huawei made a notable comeback in August with the launch of the Mate60 series, powered by a domestically developed chipset. Huawei’s smartphone shipments surged 83% in October, contributing to an 11% growth in the overall Chinese smartphone market. Looking ahead, Huawei plans to focus on expanding its device business in 2024.