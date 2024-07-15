Today’s Cache | OpenAI’s potential probe; Meta’s Trump U-turn; EU pulls up Musk’s X platform

(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

U.S. regulator asked to investigate OpenAI’s employee contracts

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (U.S. SEC) received a letter from whistleblowers, urging it to investigate ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and look into its non-disclosure agreements, which they have called restrictive, according to Reuters. The letter’s writers reportedly called on the SEC to investigate OpenAI employee contracts and the actions the AI firm was taking in order to comply with the regulator’s rules. Fines were also requested for violations, per the report.

OpenAI has seen the departures of several high-level executives in recent months, with more than one employee citing concerns about company safety standards and protocols. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in the past apologised for the terms in employee exit contracts, but whistleblowers called on the company to foster a more transparent environment where critics do not face retaliation.

Meta removes guardrails imposed on Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts

Meta has said that it is updating its approach to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Instagram and Facebook accounts, so that they will no longer be affected by “heightened suspension penalties.” The objective is to ensure that Trump, as a candidate for the U.S. presidential election, is heard fairly by the public. Meta suspended the former president’s accounts after he praised the violent Capitol attacks in 2021. While these restrictions have been loosened over time, Meta warned that Trump is still expected to comply with the platforms’ Community Standards.

Trump was also shot at during a rally over the weekend, and was seen with blood dripping down his ear after the attack. One person in the rally was killed as a result of the fired shot.

Elon Musk’s X charged over blue tick in EU

Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has been charged in the European Union over the issue of its blue check mark, with the bloc’s regulators claiming they deceive users on the platform. The European Commission’s charges come after an investigation that was seven months long, and are the first to be issued under the landmark Digital Services Act (DSA). Musk claimed that he had been blackmailed by the EU authorities.

When he acquired Twitter in late 2022, Musk resolved to monetise the blue tick verification mark that was given to note-worthy accounts belonging to celebrities, government offices, or other high-profile owners. When blue ticks became a paid privilege under Musk’s leadership, however, impersonation was a major issue for the platform.

