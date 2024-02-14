Today’s Cache | OpenAI scores in authors’ copyright lawsuit; AI giants to sign accord to prevent election havoc; India nervous about smartphone competition with China

February 14, 2024 02:05 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

OpenAI scores in authors’ copyright lawsuit

A U.S. federal judge has dismissed parts of a copyright lawsuit brought forward by authors and creators including Sarah Silverman, Michael Chabon, and Ta-Nehisi Coates, who claimed that OpenAI misused their books to train its large language model ChatGPT. OpenAI appeared to score an early victory as U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin denied that ChatGPT infringed the authors’ copyright and did not agree with the authors who felt OpenAI profited unfairly from their work. The authors will be able to amend their complaint.

OpenAI defended itself by saying that ChatGPT’s output did not violate the authors’ copyright. The Microsoft-backed firm has also in the past insisted that the use of media for AI innovation is covered under the fair use doctrine. The AI startup is locked in a separate battle with The New York Times, which also accused it of unfairly using its stories for AI training.

AI giants to sign accord to prevent election havoc

Six tech companies - excluding X (formerly Twitter) - have announced their plans to discuss and sign an accord in order to prevent AI-generated misinformation from spreading during a year when more than 50 countries worldwide are getting ready to head to the polls. The six companies are Adobe, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, and TikTok, with others also joining them. The terms of the accord are set to be finalised and presented at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

As lawmakers across the globe try to crack down on deepfakes, AI-generated avatars, and bots that could manipulate voters, AI giants have also been working to reduce harm on their end. This includes actions such as banning certain content generation prompts related to politics or watermarking AI-generated media so viewers know it is synthetic in nature.

India nervous about smartphone competition with China

India is worried that its high tariffs could nudge smartphone companies towards rivals in Vietnam, Thailand, and Mexico, even as it tries to present itself as an alternative to China. A letter from Indian deputy IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar addressed to the country’s Finance Minister highlighted “high production cost due to highest tariffs,” reported Reuters.

The Indian government is looking to bring powerful players such as Apple, Foxconn, and Samsung into the country to provide more employment opportunities. However, lobbies have pointed a finger at the high tariffs as India levies a 20% tax on components such as smartphone chargers, some circuit boards, and even assembled smartphone devices.