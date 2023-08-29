Today’s Cache | OpenAI releases ChatGPT Enterprise version; Intel announces powerful new chip; Voice assistants don’t always help first aid providers

August 29, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated August 30, 2023 09:11 am IST

OpenAI releases ChatGPT Enterprise version

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has released a business-oriented version of its viral AI chatbot, called ChatGPT Enterprise. The company said this version of ChatGPT is its most powerful for the time being, and that users will get security and privacy protections to fit their business needs. Some user privileges include the ability to input longer passages and carry out advanced data analysis.

Amidst fears that OpenAI is scraping user data to build its AI products, the company insisted that ChatGPT Enterprise would not be trained on business data and that the model would not learn from conversations with users. Even so, some tech companies have outright banned the use of ChatGPT at work in order to safeguard trade secrets and confidential information.

Intel announces powerful new chip

At a semiconductor tech conference in California, Intel spoke about its ‘Sierra Forest’ chip which is slated for release next year and said that the chip will be able to manage more than double the computing work per watt of power. The announcement came at a time when Intel is struggling to recapture the market share it is losing to rivals AMD and Ampere in data centres.

Chip companies are under pressure to come up with energy-friendly alternatives as their carbon footprint and electricity consumption are being scrutinised. Intel’s Sierra Forest chip is meant to be more productive, but the company’s Granite Rapids chip is a power-hungry alternative which is focused on performance.

Voice assistants don’t always help first aid providers

Voice assistants such as Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, and Cortana have much to improve on if they are to help first aid providers who are trying to provide CPR to a victim during an emergency, reported a new study published in the JAMA Network Open. When asked for help to provide CPR to a person having a heart attack, the voice assistants largely had trouble understanding the request or re-directed the rescuer to a website with educational resources instead of step-by-step instructions.

Only a minority of the responses actually recommended that the asker call emergency services for help. These omissions are vital to fix because chest compressions require the user to employ both hands as well as the strength of their body, meaning they cannot be looking up articles during a medical emergency. Microsoft said it is working to make its AI-powered Bing chatbot more helpful in such scenarios.

