Today’s Cache | OpenAI introduces Sora; Nvidia reports telecoms sales surge; Meta cuts WhatsApp fact-check funding

OpenAI reveals Sora

On Thursday, the creator of ChatGPT, OpenAI, introduced its latest advancement in generative artificial intelligence – a cutting-edge tool named Sora. This text-to-video generator swiftly produces brief videos in response to written commands. While Sora is not a pioneer in this domain, OpenAI distinguishes itself through the remarkable quality of its generated videos. Following CEO Sam Altman’s call for written prompts from social media users, the results astonished onlookers, eliciting admiration and concerns about the ethical and societal implications.

Despite lacking public availability and providing limited details on Sora’s construction, OpenAI is actively involving artists, policymakers, and other stakeholders before its eventual release. Notably, the company, facing legal challenges over its use of copyrighted works, remains discreet about the specific imagery and video sources used to train Sora.

Nvidia reports telecoms sales surge

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) has proven to be a sales catalyst for approximately two-thirds of surveyed telecoms professionals, as reported by technology giant Nvidia. Nearly a fifth of respondents indicated that AI-driven revenue growth exceeded 10% in specific business domains. Only 10% of the 400 surveyed professionals stated that their companies were not leveraging AI. Nvidia, now the third most valuable US company, has experienced a surge in its AI chip supply business, propelled by companies eager to embrace AI technology.

Among the survey participants, 66% expressed plans to increase AI investment in 2024, a notable rise from the 47% reported in the previous year’s survey. Chris Penrose, Nvidia’s global head of business development for telcos, highlighted the emerging trend of obtaining tangible and significant data on the impacts of AI.

Meta cuts WhatsApp fact-check funding

Meta is reducing payments to news organisations for fact-checking potential misinformation on WhatsApp, according to a report by ‘The Information’ on Wednesday. The tightened budgets suggest a decrease in fact-checkers overseeing political discussions just before the elections. Approximately half of the world’s population is set to participate in elections this year, including the UK and India. A source disclosed that these cuts might also impact news organisations’ capacity to verify non-election content.

