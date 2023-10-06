Today’s Cache | OpenAI explores chipmaking; Meta, X face heat over AI-generated deepfakes; Billions laundered through blockchain 

October 06, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

OpenAI explores chipmaking

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is exploring making its own artificial intelligence chips going as far as evaluating a potential acquisition target. While the company has not yet decided to move ahead, it has been discussing various options to solve the storage of expensive AI chips that OpenAI relies on.

The options include building its own AI chip, working more closely with other chipmakers including Nvidia and also diversifying its suppliers beyond Nvidia. Since 2020, OpenAI has developed its generative artificial intelligence technologies on a massive supercomputer constructed by Microsoft, one of its largest backers, that uses 10,000 of Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs).

Meta, X face heat over AI-generated deepfakes

Two Democratic members of the U.S. Congress sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and X CEO Linda Yaccarino expressing “serious concerns” about the emergence of AI-generated political ads on their platforms and asking each to explain any rules they’re crafting to curb the harms to free and fair elections.

The letter to the executives warns against the lack of transparency about the use of AI-generated deepfakes in political ads that could lead to a “dangerous deluge of election-related misinformation and disinformation across platforms - where voters often turn to learn about candidates and issues.” The pressure on the social media companies comes as both lawmakers are helping to lead a charge to regulate AI-generated political ads.

Billions laundered through blockchain

Illicit or high-risk crypto-asset funds worth around $7 billion were reportedly laundered via conversions across multiple blockchains, marking an increase of almost $3 billion when compared to 2022. The increase in cross-chain crime took place despite the lowered prices of cryptocurrencies and crypto-assets.

The lack of ID verification or legal information requirements by decentralised finance (DeFi) services that convert crypto assets has made them popular with criminals moving stolen funds. These crypto-assets are harder to track down when they move across blockchains through unregulated conversion channels, so the perpetrators are rarely caught. Terrorist organisations have also reportedly used crypto wallets and have over 80 assets spread across more than 26 blockchains.

