Today’s Cache | OpenAI defends use of novels to train AI models; Malaysia mulls asking internet giants to pay news providers; Musk broaches legal action against ADL 

September 05, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

OpenAI defends use of novels to train AI models

OpenAI defended the use of copyrighted materials such as novels in data sets for training large language models (LLMs) claiming that fair use protects such innovation. The defence came in response to a suit filed by authors Paul Tremblay and Mona Awad, who claimed the AI startup used their copyrighted work to train ChatGPT.

OpenAI is calling for most of the claims to be dismissed, even as authors claim OpenAI, Google and Meta scraped copyrighted works available for free on book piracy websites to train their models. OpenAI is also facing a class action complaint by authors claiming their renowned work was mined.

Malaysia mulls asking internet giants to pay news providers

Malaysia is considering regulations that will make internet giants Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Facebook parent Meta Platforms compensate news outlets for content sourced from them. The country is in discussions with Google, Meta and other major online platforms over the regulatory framework.

The proposed regulations will be similar to rules in Australia, which in 2021 made it compulsory for Google and Meta to compensate media outlets for content that generates clicks and advertising dollars. The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is also mulling rules similar to Canada’s Bill C-11, which aims to regulate streaming platforms and requires them to support Canadian content.

Musk broaches legal action against ADL

Elon Musk broached the idea of filing a defamation case against the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The lawsuit is aimed at clearing Musk-owned platform X from the “matter of anti-Semitism.”

While claiming, on X, that ADL has falsely labeled him and his platform as promoters of antisemitism, Musk asserted this played a substantial role in contributing to a 60% decline in X’s U.S. advertising revenue. ADL has asserted that it did not publicly accuse Musk or X of promoting antisemitism. It, however, acknowledged a troubling increase in hate speech on X since Musk took ownership but emphasised its commitment to its mission of combating antisemitism and hate speech targeting marginalised communities.

