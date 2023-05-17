Today’s Cache | OpenAI CEO testifies before Congress; Apple rejects over one million apps; UK’s crypto regulation debate

May 17, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated May 18, 2023 09:21 am IST

OpenAI CEO testifies before Congress

The CEO of the company behind ChatGPT testified before Congress about the risks of AI systems and the need for regulation. During the proceedings, OpenAI’s Sam Altman shared that he was also anxious about how advances in AI would affect the public. He insisted that government regulation was required in order to mitigate AI-related risks. Altman was earlier summoned to the White House along with other CEOs of AI companies, to discuss safety measures before releasing new products.

During the Congress hearing, senator Richard Blumenthal had a speech of his read aloud, which he claimed was written by ChatGPT. The senator was impressed by the result but wondered whether the tech could be misused to make him falsely express support for Russia during the ongoing war.

Apple rejects over one million apps

While developers submit millions of apps they hope to release through Apple’s app store, the iPhone maker can reject them for not meeting its quality and safety standards. In 2022, Apple blocked around 1.7 million such submitted apps over security and privacy doubts, as well as policy violations. Thousands of apps were also removed due to bait-and-switch tactics, being imitations of existing apps, contributing to spam, or containing hidden features

In addition to this, Apple blocked at least $2 billion in transactions that were potentially fraudulent. The company also said it blocked around 3.9 million stolen credit cards from being used.

UK’s crypto regulation debate

A panel of UK lawmakers has argued that trading in Bitcoin, Ether, and other crypto assets should be treated on par with gambling. The panel’s report has recommended that the government regulate trading and investment in such assets, pointing out that they were not backed by cash and should thus be differentiated from financial services.

The crypto-asset sector is worth around $1.2 trillion. A series of collapsing crypto exchanges and lending platforms prompted more lawmakers and policymakers to urge governments to crack down on the market. While the EU has moved ahead in introducing crypto regulation, Britain is still developing some of its first rules for crypto-assets.