January 04, 2024 02:56 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

NYT vs. OpenAI

The NYT lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft is a landmark case for copyright issues around generative AI models. We spoke to California-based tech lawyer, Cecilia Ziniti about why this could be a “watershed moment for AI and copyright” and how this NYT has made “the best case yet alleging that generative AI is copyright infringement.” While NYT’s articles form a big part of the corpus that OpeenAI’s ChatGPT was trained on, the AI model also tends to memorise entire sentences verbatim which led to it reproducing an entire paragraph as is from an oft-quoted NYT article. The newspaper has also alleged that these AI chatbots present themselves as competition when online media businesses are already struggling.

The lawsuit also cited examples of where the chatbot had cited NYT as their source and given false information to the user which are also known as “hallucinations.” NYT had also been in talks with OpenAI to determine a way out of the copyright issues but discussions fell apart. Ziniti said that this was possibly because of disagreements with monetary distribution between the parties. She said that eventually OpenAI may have to end up filtering outputs manually.

Cyber attack targeted G-20 website during summit

Rajesh Kumar, CEO of the Indian Cyber Crime Prevention Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that during the G-20 summit in 2023, the official website was targeted by 16 lakh cyber attacks per minute. The website, he said had to tackle organised cyber attacks from months ago which peaked on the dates of the conference i.e., September 9 and 10 last year. Kumar said it was a DDoS attack and that investigation to determine the source of the attacks was going on now. The attackers were attempting to take down the website. The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) ended up thwarting the attack.

On September 1, an Emergency Response Group meeting with CERT-IN, Delhi Police and the NIC was held to review and discuss cyber security issues related to the summit.

Google, Meta’s debts removed from Russian database

Fines imposed by Russia on Google, Meta, TikTok and Telegram all appear to be settled as the companies no longer appear in the state bailiff’s database. Reuters was able to access the database, which still showed fines amounting to 51 million roubles or $560,730 and 23 million roubles or $252,879 for X (former Twitter) and Twitch respectively. Russia has been waging a war against tech companies over what it calls unlawful content and a failure to store user data locally. The legal disputes have increased since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Since then, Russia blocked Twitter and Meta’s Facebook and Instagram while targetting Google-owned YouTube.