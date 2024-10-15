(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

Nvidia could unseat Apple as most valuable company

AI chipmaker Nvidia’s shares have touched their highest point getting closer to taking over Apple as the world’s most valuable company. Earlier this year in June, the company became the world’s most valuable company beating out Microsoft briefly. Nvidia has become one of the biggest winners in tech as AI gained popularity.

Analysts believe tech companies have a compulsion to continue spending on AI for fear of getting left behind which is helping Nvidia’s case. Same for TSMC, which produces Nvidia’s processors as they are expected to report a 40% leap in quarterly profit because of high demand. Nvidia’s next-generation Blackwell chips have been delayed until the fourth quarter which has impacted companies building AI tools but the Jensen Huang-led company has downplayed the impact currently.

Microsoft’s VP of GenAI research joins OpenAI

Microsoft has announced that Sebastien Bubeck, its vice president of GenAI research is leaving the company to join OpenAI. Bubeck’s role in the Sam Altman-led company hasn’t been confirmed yet. A report by The Information revealed that Bubeck worked on the development of the company’s smaller family of Phi large language models and co-wrote the research paper around it. His co-authors will be staying back in the company according to the report.

OpenAI has recently seen a string of high-profile departures along with their chief technology officer Mira Murati in September. Microsoft said that they were excited to continue working with Bubeck through his duties in OpenAI to advance the goal of reaching Artificial General Intelligence or AGI.

Adobe launches AI video tools

Adobe has announced a new AI video generating model that will compete with tools like OpenAI’s Sora. Called the Firefly Video Model, the platform is able to generate videos from text prompts and was trained on data it has rights to use to avoid copyright issues. The tool will be gradually made available to users who have signed on to the waiting list but Adobe hasn’t given a specific release date.

Company chief technology officer, Ely Greenfield has said that the focus was on making sure the footage produced is realistic enough to blend in with regular shots and can be used everyday by video creators and editors. On the other hand, ByteDance’s TikTok and Meta has also said that they will be releasing AI video tools in the upcoming months. Adobe’s image generation model is already being used by client companies like Pepsi Co.-owned Gatorade and toy-maker Mattel.