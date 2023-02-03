Today’s Cache | Netflix password sharing struggles, Twitter’s free API to RIP, and crypto scams on app stores

February 03, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

Netflix password sharing struggles

The streaming giant has seemingly pulled back on a controversial plan to obstruct password sharing. A short-lived update on the Netflix website said it was requiring trusted devices to connect to Wi-Fi at the primary location and watch something on Netflix every 31 days. This was followed by widespread anger and disbelief on social media. Later, the update was removed and Netflix’s help centre instead stated that it would periodically verify the primary account owner’s devices by using a code they had to enter within 15 minutes.

Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters had earlier confirmed plans to stop password sharing over time and make more Netflix watchers pay for their accounts.

Twitter API no longer free

Access to Twitter’s Application Programming Interface (API) let creators and developers around the world build bots for purposes ranging from posting book quotes and colourising monochromatic images to reading out alt text on posts and sharing cute animal pictures. However, this feature will no longer be free.

CEO Elon Musk said that free access to the API was enabling harmful bots, and instead proposed a paid tier that would verify such users while priced at around $100 per month. Twitter users have been bidding goodbye to their favourite bots as Mr. Musk looks for more ways to garner revenue for the social media platform he bought last year.

Crypto scams on app stores

A report by Sophos cybersecurity revealed that Google and Apple’s app stores had failed to identify crypto scams where threat actors romantically lure victims in order to convince them to invest in fraudulent crypto schemes. Known as “pig butchering,” apps that were used to enact these schemes were found on both the Apple app store and the Google Play store.

While both companies pulled down the apps after they were flagged, the omission raises questions about whether the app stores’ security restrictions are strong enough to stop users from being fooled by crypto scams in the future.