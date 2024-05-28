GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Today’s Cache | Musk’s xAI raises $6 billion in funding; Meta updates CrowdTangle; CERT-In issues high severity warning for Chrome  

Updated - May 28, 2024 06:50 pm IST

Published - May 28, 2024 04:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Elon Musk’s xAI received $6 billion in funding for the development of artificial intelligence.

Elon Musk’s xAI received $6 billion in funding for the development of artificial intelligence. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Musk’s xAI raises $6 billion in funding

Elon Musk’s xAI received $6 billion in funding for the development of artificial intelligence in Series B funding round. The funding will be used to take xAI’s first products to market and speed up research, the company said on its website.

The funding should help Musk’s company compete in a race to develop artificial intelligence against Microsoft and Open AI, which created Chat GPT. Musk had announced the formation of the company in July last year and released its artificial intelligence chatbot called Grok in November.

Meta updates CrowdTangle

Meta Platforms added safety features to its misinformation tracking tool CrowdTangle for use during European Parliament elections. The move comes as Meta is trying to allay concerns in the EU that triggered an investigation last month into the impact of its decision to phase out the tool.

Last week Meta, which has more than 250 million monthly users in the European Union, said candidates for next month’s polls will be shown a notification at the top of their feed in Facebook and Instagram on how to protect themselves and their accounts. The social media giant followed up the announcement with live displays for each EU country, sorted by relevant keywords, public groups and Instagram accounts, that will enable real-time election-monitoring by researchers, journalists and civil society.

CERT-In issues high severity warning for Chrome

India’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued a warning for a high severity vulnerability reported in Google Chrome for desktops. The vulnerability reportedly impacts both Windows and Mac users and can be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on targeted systems.

The vulnerability was being actively exploited in the wild and Google has released an update to address the security bug. This is the eighth actively exploited vulnerability Google has fixed in Chrome since the beginning of the year.

