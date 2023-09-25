Today’s Cache | Most NFT collections have lost value; Prime Video to make ad free viewing more expensive; Britain aspires to be an AI leader

September 25, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST



Most NFT collections have lost value

A report by the crypto gambling platform dappGambl has stated that out of the 70,000+ NFT collections it surveyed, a little more than 69,000 collections are “worthless” and have market caps close to zero. The firm further estimated that more than 23 million people, the majority of NFT collection owners, have worthless investments. NFTs enjoyed a great deal of market hype in 2021 as the prices of top cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ether soared to their record highs. NFTs were touted to be a new form of digital ownership as the tokens - many of them taking the form of artistic images or digital icons - could be used to prove exclusive ownership. Many celebrities also launched their own collections or expressed support for NFTs.

However, dappGambl’s report paints a concerning picture of a now declining market where precious few collections have retained their market capitalisation. Even companies such as Meta, which promoted NFTs in the form of “digital collectibles,” have moved to invest instead in the generative AI boom which started in late 2022.

Prime Video to make ad free viewing more expensive

Amazon has said that users will start to see “limited advertisements” on the Prime Video platform when they watch movies or TV shows from early next year. Meanwhile, the ad-free tier will remain but will become more expensive, with U.S.-based viewers having to pay $2.99 extra per month. The price updates for other countries have not yet been rolled out. Amazon said in a blog post that it hoped its ads would be fewer than its rivals, and that they would be meaningful.

The first countries to experience these changes will be the U.S., UK, Germany, and Canada. France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia will be targeted later in 2024. Streaming giants are struggling to maintain revenue levels amidst strikes by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA groups, representing writers and actors, respectively. Due to macroeconomic factors and the cost-of-living crisis, users are also cutting back on non-essential expenses such as streaming service subscriptions.

Britain aspires to be an AI leader

At the UN General Assembly meeting on Friday, Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden tried to style the country as an AI leader which could influence the deployment of AI technology worldwide. He also pointed to a British AI task force, proposing that it could offer advice and help detect vulnerabilities. In November, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will convene an AI safety summit, as Britain again highlights its dedication to supporting AI innovation but in a way that is safe and responsible.

The EU, meanwhile, has started working on its own AI regulations while the United Nations itself is working on an advisory board to help put together AI guidelines. American Big Tech giants working on large language models which power chatbots like ChatGPT have also created a forum for ensuring AI safety and have met with U.S. officials to confirm their dedication to releasing safe AI products. However, it is not yet clear how these regulators will work with each other.