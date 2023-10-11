HamberMenu
Today’s Cache | Misinformation on Israel-Hamas conflict puts pressure on X; Apple complies with France’s radiation testing; Hackers exploit bugs to hack WordPress sites

October 11, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The new logo of Twitter [File].

The new logo of Twitter [File]. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Misinformation on Israel-Hamas conflict puts pressure on X

The rapid spread of misinformation around the Israel-Hamas conflict on Elon Musk’s X platform has drawn the ire of the European Union. Part of the challenge for those combating fake information online is that changes made by Musk earlier this year have made it more difficult to track the full scale of deception on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, social media researchers said.

Researchers also point to point to X eliminating access to a data tool that was free to academics as a reason behind them being unable to study the origins of misinformation. X on its part said it has removed newly created accounts affiliated with Islamist group Hamas and had “actioned tens of thousands of posts for sharing graphic media, violent speech, and hateful conduct.” The platform, however, did not disclose the actions it took on the posts, which can be removed or have their distribution reduced by the company.

Apple complies with France’s radiation testing

Apple said it planned to comply with France’s radiation testing requirements by rolling out an update that will stop the iPhone 12 from using more power when the device is in contact with static surfaces. French regulators had earlier halted the sale of the iPhone 12 in the country saying the device gave off more than permissible amounts of radiation.

Apple has disputed the findings of the French regulators and has given an explanation of the discrepancy between France’s findings and those in other countries where the iPhone 12 has been approved for sale. The company says iPhone have included sensors that allow the phone to detect when it is near a user’s body to keep transmission power at a lower level, compared to when it not close to a body, in which case it uses slightly higher levels of transmission power.

Hackers exploit bugs to hack WordPress sites

Over 17,000 WordPress websites were hacked to by multiple Balada Injector campaigns that exploit known flaws in premium theme plugins. Balada Injecto uses flaws in plugins to sneakily insert a Linux backdoor into websites which redirects visitors to fake support tech pages, phony lottery winnings, and push notification scams.

The attacks began in mid-September when details of the vulnerability were disclosed, allowing threat actors to inject malicious code that leads users to scam websites. Six attack waves with unique tactics have been reported so far. The attacks have affected thousands of websites with signs of exploitation including odd script injections and hidden codes in the website’s database.

