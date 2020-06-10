Today’s cache | Microsoft’s new robot editors confuse name and image, and more

Microsoft’s recent move to replace human journalists with AI editors seems to have backfired after the bot editor mixed name of a singer with her bandmate’s picture.

Google Maps has added a few new features that will help users know about their public transit services and send alerts on checkpoints in their route.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna has written to the US congress that the company will put its facial recognition technology to rest in the light of George Floyd’s death.

The postponed Sony PS5 event is now scheduled to happen on Thursday June 11.

Lastly, South Korean court denies arrest warrant to Samsung’s heir.

New Google Maps features

In the latest release of Google Maps on Android and iOS, the search giant has added features to help find important information related to local transit services.

As countries are slowly opening up with some restrictions, the latest add-ons in Google Maps will be useful for people commuting.

Now, users can look up public transit directions for a trip that is likely affected by COVID-19 restrictions. Maps will show alerts through feed from local transit services.

This information will be useful for people to know where they have to wear a mask when using public transportation, or if government services are on hold at certain places.

Google will roll out transit alerts in over ten countries, including India, US and UK. The company is planning to include more countries soon. This is based on getting information from each country’s local transit agencies.

Maps is also launching driving alerts to let users know about COVID-19 checkpoints on their way. This service will be available first in Canada, US and Mexico.

Once the user starts the navigation system, Maps will display these checkpoint alerts.

Another update that Maps has added helps users to know if a health facility is to be avoided. The alerts will remind users to check eligibility and security guidelines to ensure that they don’t get turned away by the medical facility.

Starting this week, alerts for medical facilities will be available in Indonesia, Israel, the Philippines, South Korea, and the U.S., and testing center alerts will be available in the U.S, Google said in a statement.

George Floyd’s death has caused a surprising change at IBM

While the death of George Floyd has drawn several thousands out in protest against racism, IBM has decided to lend a voice by dismantling a technology.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna has said that technology company will retire its ‘general purpose’ facial recognition and analysis software products.

In a letter to Senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, and Representatives Karen Bass, Hakeem Jeffries and Jerrold Nadler, Krishna suggested that the police force needs to be reformed and technology not be used to promote discrimination.

“IBM no longer offers general purpose IBM facial recognition or analysis software,” Arvind Krishna said in the letter.

“IBM firmly opposes and will not condone uses of any technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms, or any purpose which is not consistent with our values and Principles of Trust and Transparency.”

Krishna sought to have a dialogue on how facial recognition technology should be deployed by law enforcement agencies.

The technology is powered by AI, and it helps law enforcement agencies to protect citizens. However, the AI behind the facial recognition technology needs to be tested for bias.

This means that the AI algorithms need to be trained using proper real world examples, and their effectiveness should be audited and reported.

Some of the AI programmes used to identify offenders are biased against black prisoners, a report by the Guardian claimed.

And this software was used by US federal courts, which have mistakenly black defendants as likely reoffenders, according to ProPublica.

Krishna’s letter brings these biases in AI back into perspective.

Apart from shutting down the company’s ‘general purpose’ facial recognition programme, IBM’s CEO has called for greater transparency and accountability in policing through the use of body cameras and other modern data analytics techniques.

He also urged Congress to consider national policies that will help train and educate citizens from communities of colour.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 event scheduled on Thursday

Last week, Sony decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event, which was scheduled for June 4, saying it was allowing more important voices to be heard.

Now, the company has said it will host on Thursday, June 11.

Sony said it will give its gaming community a first look at the games they’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday.

The company claimed that the games coming to PS5 will be the best in the industry from across creative studios in the world.

The pre-taped program will be broadcast at 1080p and 30 framers per second.

The games that will be broadcast on Thursday are designed to look better when played on PS5 with 4K TV, Sony said in a blog post.

The event is scheduled to run for a bit over an hour on Twitch or YouTube at 1 PM Pacific US time.

A South Korean court denies arrest warrant to Samsung’s Jay Lee

A court in South Korea on Tuesday denied arrest warrant for Samsung’s Jay Lee, Reuters reported.

“It appears that prosecutors have secured considerable amount of evidence through their investigation, but they fell short of explaining the validity to detain Lee,” the Seoul Central District Court said in a statement.

“Considering the significance of the case, it is appropriate to determine whether the suspects are responsible and the degree (of their involvement) through sufficient trials and debates,” the court said.

Prosecutors accused Samsung’s heir of account fraud and stock manipulation in an effort to gain more control over the company.

Their allegations are based on an $8 billion merger of Samsung C&T Corp and Cheil Industries in 2015. They claim that some illegal transactions and stock manipulation helped push the merger.

Prosecutors claim that this deal was important to Lee for increasing control over the technology company.

Samsung has denied these allegations.

The prosecutors said they would continue to investigate, calling the decision regrettable. Based on further investigations, they may reapply for an arrest warrant.

Microsoft’s AI news algorithm mixes up name and image

Recently, Microsoft moved to robot editors from humans to curate its news page.

But the software company’s plan to replace human journalists seems to have backfired.

The latest robot recruits picked a story on Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall to appear on MSN.com’s homepage. But, the AI picked her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock to illustrate the story on Thirlwall’s experience with racism, Guardian reported.

Interestingly, it was Thirwall who spotted the error.

She posted on her Instagram story, “@MSN If you’re going to copy and paste articles from other accurate media outlets, you might want to make sure you’re using an image of the correct mixed race member of the group.”

“This shit happens to @leighannepinnock and I ALL THE TIME that it’s become a running joke ... It offends me that you couldn’t differentiate the two women of colour out of four members of a group … DO BETTER,” she added.

The human journalists working on Microsoft’s news pages were laid off late last month. So, Guardian claims this news would have been curated by bot editors running MSN.com.

It is not exactly clear on what caused the error. It may have also happened due to wrong labelling of pictures by wire services, TheVerge reported.

“As soon as we became aware of this issue, we immediately took action to resolve it and have replaced the incorrect image,” a spokesperson for Microsoft told Guardian.

The news publication firm also added that staff at MSN were told to be on the lookout for a negative article on the robot editors. They have also been warned that even if they delete it, the bots will overrule them and publish it on the site.